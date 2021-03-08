Honda Cars Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 32,527 This March

Modified On Mar 08, 2021 11:57 AM By Rohit for Honda Amaze

Customers can avail cash discounts or free accessories on all Honda cars except for the City

The WR-V carries maximum savings of up to Rs 32,527.

Honda is banding the Jazz with benefits of up to Rs 32,248.

Discounts of up to Rs 26,998 up for grabs on the Amaze .

All offers valid till the end of March.

Honda’s India portfolio comprises five models, including two generations of the City. However, both of them have been left out from the offers’ list for March 2021. However, there’s good news in store if you have been planning to buy the Amaze, Jazz, or the WR-V. Take a look at how much you can save on each until the end of March:

Honda Amaze (Rs 6.22 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories Worth up to Rs 11,998 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 26,998

The benefits mentioned above apply to both petrol and diesel variants of the Amaze, except for the Special Edition.

You can either avail the cash discount or the free accessories, but cannot combine the two.

On the Special Edition, you can grab either a cash discount of up to Rs 7,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Honda Jazz (Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Free Accessories Worth up to Rs 17,248 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,248

All variants of the Jazz are eligible for the above-mentioned discounts.

Buyers can avail either the cash discount or free accessories, but not both.

Honda WR-V (Rs 8.55 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Free Accessories Worth up to Rs 17,527 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,527

Both petrol and diesel variants of the WR-V qualify for the savings mentioned above.

Buyers can avail either the cash discount or free accessories, but cannot combine the two.

The WR-V Exclusive Edition carries a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, thereby offering total benefits of up to Rs 25,000.

Note: Besides the above-mentioned offers, there are additional loyalty and exchange benefits worth Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, for all existing Honda customers. Select corporate employees can also avail a corporate discount. We request you to contact your nearest Honda dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom

