  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsHonda Cars Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 32,527 This March

Honda Cars Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 32,527 This March

Modified On Mar 08, 2021 11:57 AM By Rohit for Honda Amaze

  • 78 Views
  • Write a comment

Customers can avail cash discounts or free accessories on all Honda cars except for the City

  • The WR-V carries maximum savings of up to Rs 32,527.

  • Honda is banding the Jazz with benefits of up to Rs 32,248.

  • Discounts of up to Rs 26,998 up for grabs on the Amaze.

  • All offers valid till the end of March.

Honda’s India portfolio comprises five models, including two generations of the City. However, both of them have been left out from the offers’ list for March 2021. However, there’s good news in store if you have been planning to buy the Amaze, Jazz, or the WR-V. Take a look at how much you can save on each until the end of March:

Honda Amaze (Rs 6.22 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh)

Honda Amaze

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Free Accessories

Worth up to Rs 11,998

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 26,998

  • The benefits mentioned above apply to both petrol and diesel variants of the Amaze, except for the Special Edition.

  • You can either avail the cash discount or the free accessories, but cannot combine the two.

  • On the Special Edition, you can grab either a cash discount of up to Rs 7,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Honda Jazz (Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh)

Honda Jazz

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Free Accessories

Worth up to Rs 17,248

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 32,248

  • All variants of the Jazz are eligible for the above-mentioned discounts.

  • Buyers can avail either the cash discount or free accessories, but not both.

Honda WR-V (Rs 8.55 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh)

Honda WR-V

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Free Accessories

Worth up to Rs 17,527

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 32,527

  • Both petrol and diesel variants of the WR-V qualify for the savings mentioned above.

  • Buyers can avail either the cash discount or free accessories, but cannot combine the two.

  • The WR-V Exclusive Edition carries a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, thereby offering total benefits of up to Rs 25,000.

Note: Besides the above-mentioned offers, there are additional loyalty and exchange benefits worth Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, for all existing Honda customers. Select corporate employees can also avail a corporate discount. We request you to contact your nearest Honda dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom

Read More on : Honda Amaze diesel

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Honda Amaze

Read Full News
  • Honda Jazz
  • Honda Amaze
  • Honda WR-V
Big Saving !!
Save upto 43% ! Find best deals on Used Honda Cars
VIEW USED HONDA AMAZE IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?