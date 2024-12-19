Honda Amaze Old vs New: Which One Should You Buy?

The new Amaze boasts a completely new design, added features, and enhanced safety. The previous Amaze, however, still offers all the essential features at a more affordable price

The 2024 Honda Amaze, with its third-generation update, not only looks fresh but also offers a host of new features and improved safety. However, it continues to use the same naturally aspirated petrol engine as the previous model. While the 2024 Amaze is already on sale, Honda is still offering the previous-generation version alongside it. With both the old and new Amaze models available in the market, let's explore which one makes more sense and why.

Reasons To Buy Old Honda Amaze

Packs All The Necessary Features

The previous-generation Honda Amaze is still loaded with all necessary modern amenities needed today. It includes a 7-inch touchscreen unit (although with wired smartphone connectivity), auto AC, cruise control, push-button start/stop, and paddle shifters (CVT only). Its safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, and rear parking sensors.

Value For Money

Another main reason to go for the older version of the Amaze is that it offers necessary features at a more affordable price. Here’s how its prices compare to the new Amaze:

Old Honda Amaze 2024 Honda Amaze Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 9.95 lakh Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory)

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

As seen above, the old Amaze in the top-spec is priced almost Rs 1 lakh less than the top-spec version of the 2024 Amaze.

Reasons To Buy New Honda Amaze

New Design

Honda has taken a completely new approach with the design of the new Amaze. Up front, it gets an Accord-inspired large honeycomb-patterned grille, squared-off headlights with LED DRLs similar to those on the Elevate, and a new fog light setup. Although the silhouette remains unchanged, it sits on newly designed 15-inch multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels and comes with chrome-finished door handles. From the rear, the Amaze closely resembles the Honda City, but in a more compact form, particularly due to the wraparound LED tail lights.

A Longer Features List

The features set on the Amaze now not only includes a bigger 8-inch touchscreen, but it also gets wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and auto AC with rear vents. It also packs a 6-speaker sound system, keyless entry, and push-button start/stop.

Improved Safety

The safety kit on the Amaze has also been improved, and now it includes 6 airbags (as standard) and a rear parking camera, a LaneWatch camera (as seen on the City) as well. The new Amaze also comes with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist.

More Efficient

While both versions of the Amaze use the same engine and transmission options, the 2024 Amaze has slightly higher claimed mileage figures. The specifications are detailed below:

Model Old Honda Amaze 2024 Honda Amaze Engine 1.2-litre 4 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 7-step CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.6 kmpl (MT), 18.3 kmpl (CVT) 18.65kmpl (MT) / 19.46kmpl (CVT)

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, it is clear that the 2024 Honda Amaze offers much more not only in terms of features and looks, but also in terms of safety. If you are looking for an automatic, the 2024 version of the Amaze is over 1 kmpl more efficient than that of its predecessor. So, the new Amaze is definitely a better choice here.

However, if you are looking for something that’s more value-for-money and are ready to compromise a little on some creature comforts like a bigger touchscreen, wireless phone charger, and ADAS, you can save around Rs 1 lakh and go with the old Honda Amaze that is still a good buy even today.

Which version of the Amaze would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments.

