New Honda Amaze Rear Seat Comfort Tested

Modified On Dec 18, 2024 05:55 PM By Dipan for Honda Amaze

The previous generations of the Amaze have been praised for their rear-seat comfort. Does the new Amaze continue this legacy? We find out

Honda Amaze rear seat comfort tested

The third-generation Honda Amaze was introduced recently as the prime rival to the new Maruti Dzire. While the previous-generation model was renowned for its rear seat comfort which is typical to almost every Honda car, does the new Amaze walk the same path or has the comfort quotient declined? We had recently taken the new Amaze for a drive where we spent some time in its rear seat to find out just that.

What Did We Find?

Honda Amaze rear seats

In our test, we found out that the rear seats provide good under-thigh support, kneeroom and footroom. The headroom is okay for passengers under 6 feet in height, but if you are above 6 feet, it might get a bit tight.

The rear seats are also ideal for seating only two passengers. However, if a third passenger is to be accommodated, Honda has tried to solve it by extending the seat backrest cushioning to the door pads. This enables passengers on either side to move sideways to make some more space for the middle passenger. 

Honda Amaze rear centre armrest
Honda Amaze rear AC vents

All the rear seats get 3-point seatbelts and fixed individual headrests. The rear seat also integrates a centre armrest but does not stay upright but falls onto the seat, making it uncomfortable to use it. However, there are rear AC vents that improve the comfort quotient in the cabin, and a 12V charging port has been provided for rear seat passengers. The rear doors have storage space for bottles, but these spaces can only store small bottles up to 500 ml quantity in it.

The Amaze’s seats have a beige theme, which makes the overall cabin feel spacious and airy. The seats have a fairly soft cushioning making it comfortable for short drives, but might not feel too comfortable on long journeys. That said, cost cutting is evident as the seats are done in fabric upholstery that does not feel upmarket for the price it demands. 

Also See: How Much Luggage You Can Fit Inside The Boot Of The 2024 Honda Amaze

Other Features Being Offered

Honda Amaze dashboard

Other features on board the 2024 Amaze include an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, and a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display. It also comes with amenities like a PM2.5 cabin air filter, wireless phone charger, and connected car tech. 

Honda Amaze has 6 airbags (as standard)

On the safety front, it gets 6 airbags (as standard), traction control, a hill hold assist, a rearview and a LaneWatch camera. The Amaze is also the first sub-4m sedan in India to come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

Powertrain Options

Honda Amaze 1.2-litre petrol engine

The Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 90 PS and 110 Nm. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 7-step CVT automatic gearbox. 

Price And Rivals

Honda Amaze

Honda has priced the 2024 Amaze from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It rivals other sub-4m sedans like the new Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

D
Published by
Dipan
