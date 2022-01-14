Here’s Your First Look At The Tata Safari Dark Edition

Modified On Jan 14, 2022 07:03 PM By Rohit for Tata New Safari

The SUV’s Dark Edition is expected to command a premium of around Rs 30,000

Likely to be launched on January 17, 2022.

Latest teaser video shows the blacked-out chrome bits on the SUV’s front fascia.

Likely to be offered in four variants: XT+, XTA+, XZ+, and XZA+.

Expected features include ventilated seats, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, and an air purifier.

Will be available with both 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

All premium SUVs in the Tata lineup have been given the Dark Edition treatment and it was a matter of time before the Safari got it too. The carmaker has teased the Safari Dark Edition on its social media and suggests it arrives in three days, i.e., January 17. Thanks to our sources, we can also bring you a first look at the Safari Dark Edition.

We have reason to believe that the Safari Dark Edition is likely to be offered in the same four variants as the Harrier: XT+, XTA+, XZ+, and XZA+. Unofficial bookings are also underway at select dealerships.

The official teaser gives a glimpse of the SUV’s Dark Edition. All the chrome has been blacked out, including the tri-arrow pattern on the grille. While the profile and rear of the Safari is not shown in the video, we do expect it to get blacked-out alloy wheels and the same treatment for the name badge on the tailgate, as seen on the Harrier’s Dark Edition.

Tata Harrier Dark Edition cabin's image used for reference

Inside, its cabin will also have an all-black layout with tri-arrow pattern on the leatherette upholstery (in the top variant). The Safari Dark Edition’s features list is expected to match that of the variants it is based on and add ventilated seats (for first two rows in the case of the six-seater variants), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an air purifier to the top trim.

Tata will offer the Dark Edition with both the standard 6-speed manual and the optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmissions. The Safari continues to be a diesel-only offering with its 2-litre unit (170PS/350Nm).

We expect the Safari Dark Edition’s variants to command a premium of around Rs 30,000 over their regular counterparts. The added features in the top trim could add a lakh to the price, like they do for the Safari Gold Edition. The Safari rivals the likes of the Kia Carens, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700.

Read More on : Safari diesel