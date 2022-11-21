Published On Nov 21, 2022 12:59 PM By Tarun for MG Hector 2022

The updated version of the SUV will debut by the end of this year

The leaked image shows the facelifted Hector’s new front profile in detail.

It will get a new mesh chrome grille, a redesigned front bumper and a tweaked headlamp design.

The cabin undergoes a complete makeover with a new 14-inch touchscreen system.

To get ADAS with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keep assist.

No mechanical changes expected.

The facelifted MG Hector has been spied on completely undisguised for the first time. The new spy image shows the SUV’s front profile in detail, which looks completely fresh and more premium.

The facelifted Hector will get a new mesh chrome grille with a redesigned front bumper. Even the headlamp design seems to be slightly tweaked and instead of the chrome covering, you have a gloss black finish for it. The side and rear profiles can’t be seen in this image, but the outline shows new alloy wheels as well.

However, MG has already revealed the interior of the Hector facelift. While the dual-tone black and white theme has been retained, it sports a completely new cabin layout. You can also spot the multi-color ambient lighting running through the dashboard. Its standout feature will be the large 14-inch infotainment system (with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay).

While it will get several feature upgrades, one of its important additions will be ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system). The radar-based safety suite will feature adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping/departure assist, high-beam assist and blind spot detection.

No mechanical changes are expected under the hood, with MG retaining the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engine options. The manual and automatic transmission choices are also expected to be carried forward from the pre-facelift model.

The facelifted Hector is expected to debut by the end of this year and will be sold alongside the existing model. It’s likely to be priced from Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

