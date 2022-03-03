Published On Mar 03, 2022 04:59 PM By Tarun for MG ZS EV 2022

In a bid to develop the EV ecosystem in India, MG has announced its MG Charge initiative to install 1000 chargers across the country’s residential areas by 2025.

The carmaker will install SIM-enabled Type 2 AC fast chargers, which will support almost all the current and upcoming electric vehicles. These chargers will be set up at societies and complexes where residents can use them round-the-clock. Importantly, these will be functional with non-MG cars as well.

This initiative should provide a fillip to EV acceleration, considering charging infrastructure – and the associated range anxiety – remains one of the major issues impeding mass adoption. Thanks to MG Charge, residents can just put their cars on charge and relax in the comfort of their homes, instead of waiting around aimlessly in a cafe or a shopping mall.

MG’s other charging solutions include a free wallbox charger (for use in office and home), public fast chargers at dealerships, a three-point plug charger, and roadside charge-on-the-go assistance.

The British automotive marque was one of the earliest carmakers to have swiftly advanced into the electric space, starting with the launch of the ZS EV back in early 2020. The electric SUV is all set to receive a facelift – refreshed design, more features, and a bigger battery for more range – on March 7, just a few days from the date of writing.