Published On May 24, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Alcazar

The Creta-based three-row SUV was supposed to be launched in April, but was delayed due to the current situation

The Alcazar might be launched in the third week of June.

It’s essentially a three-row SUV based on the Creta, but being 150mm longer.

It gets 159PS 2.0-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, both paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Prices are expected to range between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

Hyundai is likely to launch the Alcazar in the third week of June 2021. Its unofficial bookings are already open across select dealerships.

The Hyundai Alcazar is basically a three-row version of the Creta, being 150mm longer. It will be offered in six and seven seater configurations with a 50:50 split folding option for the third row.

It will come with two engine options: 159PS/191Nm 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 115PS/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel. Both the engine options are paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Features onboard will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, automatic AC, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and a digital instrument cluster.

Safety will be covered by multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, electronic stability control and hill start assist. Overall, the Alcazar will share its feature list with the Creta with some additional features.

The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, demanding a premium over the Creta’s range of Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.67 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus , Tata Safari , and the Mahindra XUV700 .