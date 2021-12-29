Here’re The 10 Most Fuel-Efficient Petrol Cars We Tested In 2021

Modified On Dec 30, 2021 04:27 PM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

Although the list consists only of SUVs, almost all of them come with a range of powertrain choices which have grown more fuel efficient over the years

2021 surely was a tumultuous year, especially for the automobile industry, considering the plant shutdowns for some carmakers, lockdowns, and of course the semiconductor shortage. On the brighter side, though, it did see many new cars being launched, giving us the chance to get behind the wheels of many. And as you can guess, we did not just review them, but also did our work of running a couple of tests.

Here’s a list of the top most fuel-efficient petrol cars that we tested in 2021:

Rank Model Our City Result Our Highway Result 1 Renault Kiger Turbo MT 15.33kmpl 19kmpl 2 Tata Punch AMT 14.42kmpl 15.89kmpl 3 Volkswagen T-Roc DSG 14.14kmpl 19.48kmpl 4 Tata Punch MT 13.86kmpl 17.08kmpl 5 Nissan Magnite Turbo-petrol CVT 13.6kmpl 18.34kmpl 6 Renault Kiger N.A.* AMT 13.54kmpl 19kmpl 7 Volkswagen Taigun 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol MT 13.47kmpl 18.48kmpl 8 Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol MT 12.99kmpl 17.51kmpl 9 Renault Kiger Turbo-petrol CVT 12.88kmpl 17.02kmpl 10 Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol DSG 12.72kmpl 16.68kmpl

*N.A.- Naturally Aspirated

Note: Since cars are majorly used in the cities rather than on highways, we have prepared the table in descending order of their fuel-efficiency figures in the city.

10. Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol DSG

ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 17.71kmpl

Tested City Fuel Efficiency: 12.72kmpl

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency: 16.68kmpl

Average Of City And Highway Efficiency: 14.7kmpl

Price (1.5-litre Turbo-petrol DSG variants): Rs 17 lakh to Rs 18 lakh

Skoda’s entry into the compact SUV segment was marked by the Kushaq in 2021. The SUV comes with two turbo-petrol engines: a 1-litre (115PS/178Nm) and the other a 1.5-litre (150PS/250Nm). While the former gets an optional 6-speed torque converter unit, the latter’s optional automatic gearbox is a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic). The 1.5-litre unit with the optional DSG gearbox has ensured the Kushaq is included in this data.

9. Renault Kiger CVT

ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 18.24kmpl

Tested City Fuel Efficiency: 12.88kmpl

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency: 17.02kmpl

Average Of City And Highway Efficiency: 14.95kmpl

Price (Turbo-petrol CVT variants): Rs 9 lakh to Rs 10.1 lakh

The Renault Kiger, along with the Nissan Magnite, is the only other SUV in its segment to get an optional CVT gearbox. Both Renault and Nissan offer this transmission with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine of the two SUVs. Renault has provided only the second-to-top and range-topping RXL and RXZ trims with the turbocharged unit, which with the CVT option has an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 18.24kmpl.

8. Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol MT

ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 17.95kmpl

Tested City Fuel Efficiency: 12.99kmpl

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency: 17.51kmpl

Average Of City And Highway Efficiency: 15.25kmpl

Price (for 1.5-litre MT variant): Around Rs 16.2 lakh

While the Kushaq with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DSG took the 10th spot on the list, the same engine with the 6-speed manual stood 8th. Skoda claims a mileage of 17.71kmpl and 17.95kmpl for the DSG and MT equipped versions respectively. One reason for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol version of the SUV to feature in this list is likely its cylinder deactivation technology that can switch off two of the four cylinders during a cruise, when the engine’s full performance is not being used. Surprisingly, only one variant – the top-spec Style – comes with this engine-gearbox combo.

7. Volkswagen Taigun 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol MT

ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 18.47kmpl

Tested City Fuel Efficiency: 13.47kmpl

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency: 18.48kmpl

Average Of City And Highway Efficiency: 15.97kmpl

Price (for the 1.5-litre MT variant): Around Rs 15.1 lakh

The Volkswagen Taigun, being the Skoda Kushaq’s sibling, also gets the same powertrain options. Hence, it was natural for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the 6-speed MT equipped version of the SUV to closely tail its cousin. The Volkswagen SUV also gets the cylinder deactivation tech with this powertrain combo. Like the Kushaq, this engine and gearbox combo is available on just the second-to-top GT trim of the Taigun.

6. Renault Kiger AMT

ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 20kmpl

Tested City Fuel Efficiency: 13.54kmpl

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency: 19kmpl

Average Of City And Highway Efficiency: 16.27kmpl

Price (for the AMT variants): Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8.6 lakh

We already saw the Kiger’s CVT equipped version earlier. The Renault SUV has once again taken up a position in the list, now with its 1-litre naturally aspirated AMT combo. The AMT-equipped model has an edge of around 1kmpl in the city and of almost 2kmpl on the highway over its CVT counterpart. With a claimed figure of 20kmpl, the Kiger AMT almost manages to achieve it, but only on wide stretches of roads.

5. Nissan Magnite CVT

ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 17.7kmpl

Tested City Fuel Efficiency: 13.6kmpl

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency: 18.34kmpl

Average Of City And Highway Efficiency: 15.97kmpl

Price (for the CVT variants): Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 10.2 lakh

Like the Skoda-Volkswagen duo, there’s another pair of the Renault-Nissan SUVs. While the Renault Kiger with the CVT option took the second-last spot, the Nissan Magnite with the same optional gearbox was placed fifth. This could be because the Magnite CVT has an edge of around 1kmpl in both city and highway driving over its cousin. The Magnite CVT turns out to be more frugal than the Kiger CVT, both in the city and on the highway. The difference of around 1kmpl in the fuel efficiencies of both SUVs in the city and on the highway is possibly due to the difference in their torque figures (152Nm for the Magnite and 160Nm for the Kiger).

4. Tata Punch MT

ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 18.97kmpl

Tested City Fuel Efficiency: 13.86kmpl

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency: 17.08kmpl

Average Of City And Highway Efficiency: 15.47kmpl

Price (for the MT variants): Around Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh

Tata’s micro SUV, the Punch, comes with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Tiago and Altroz. With the 5-speed manual transmission, the SUV has a claimed mileage of 18.97kmpl, but the Punch is unable to match it in the city or on the highway. The Punch can return a fuel efficiency of around 15kmpl if it’s used almost equally in the city and on the highway.

3. Volkswagen T-Roc DSG

WLTP-Certified Fuel Efficiency: N.A.

Tested City Fuel Efficiency: 14.14kmpl

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency: 19.48kmpl

Average Of City And Highway Efficiency: 16.81kmpl

Price: Rs 21.35 lakh (around the time of its discontinuation)

Volkswagen had brought its premium compact SUV, the T-Roc, to India via the CBU route. It was available in a fully loaded trim, with just the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 7-speed DSG option, as seen on the Taigun. Although it was a premium alternative to the Taigun, it’s surprising to see the T-Roc rank 3rd in this list, even beating the latter. The T-Roc was one of the three models to return a fuel efficiency of over 14kmpl in our tests.

2. Tata Punch AMT

ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 18.82kmpl

Tested City Fuel Efficiency: 14.42kmpl

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency: 15.89kmpl

Average Of City And Highway Efficiency: 15.15kmpl

Price (for the AMT variants): Around Rs 7 lakh to Rs 9.1 lakh

The Tata Punch has truly been able to draw people with its SUV-esque appeal, features, and price. Another thing that adds brownie points to the Punch is the choice of two transmission options with its 1.2-litre petrol engine: a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. With the latter, the Punch turned out to be the second most fuel efficient petrol car we tested in 2021. If you own a Punch AMT, expect it to return around 15kmpl, provided your commute is split almost evenly between the city and the highway.

1. Renault Kiger Turbo-Petrol MT

ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency: N.A.

Tested City Fuel Efficiency: 15.33kmpl

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency: 19kmpl

Average Of City And Highway Efficiency: 17.16kmpl

Price (for the Turbo MT variants): Around Rs 8 lakh to Rs 9 lakh

With a fuel efficiency of 15.33kmpl in our city tests, the Renault Kiger with the turbo-petrol MT proved to be the most fuel efficient car as per our parameters in 2021. The Kiger turbo-petrol MT offers the best fuel efficiency in both city and highway driving conditions with an average mileage of 17kmpl.

The fuel efficiency of a car is majorly dependent on the driving style, the health of the car and the driving environment. Hence, these numbers could easily change if any of these factors are affected. If you own any of the cars from the above table, don’t forget to let us know the fuel efficiency you derive from your vehicle in the comments below.

All prices ex-showroom

