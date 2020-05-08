BMW 8 Series Launched In India At Rs 1.29 Crore

Published On May 08, 2020 01:23 PM By Rohit for BMW 8 Series

It is offered in two variants with two BS6 petrol engines

The Gran Coupe variants come with a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder petrol engine (340PS/500Nm).

The M8 is offered with a 4.4-litre, V8 petrol engine (600PS/750Nm).

BMW is offering an 8-speed automatic transmission on both variants.

Features on offer include a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, and wireless Apple CarPlay.

BMW has launched its flagship sedan, the 8 Series in India. It is available in two variants as a completely built unit: Gran Coupe (4-door) and M8 Coupe (2-door). Customers can select, customise, and book the 8 Series via BMW’s recently launched online sales platform .

Variant Price (ex-showroom) BMW 840i Gran Coupe Rs 1.29 crore BMW 840i Gran Coupe ‘M Sport’ Edition Rs 1.55 crore BMW M8 Coupe Rs 2.15 crore

While the 8 Series Gran Coupe is offered with a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder petrol engine (340PS/500Nm), the M8 comes with a 4.4-litre V8 petrol motor that puts out 600PS and 750Nm. Both engines come mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport AT gearbox. BMW offers the 8 Series with three driving modes: Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. While the Gran Coupe is offered with a rear wheel drive drivetrain, the M8’s 4.0-litre engine sends power to all four wheels.

The 8 Series features multiple curves and creases on its body. It sports swept back LED headlamps, signature kidney grilles, and swept back LED tail lamps. Highlights of the M8 variant include sportier bumpers, M badging on the front fenders, and M-branded brake callipers.

In terms of features, the 8 Series gets adaptive LED headlamps with LED DRLs and cornering lights, LED tail lamps, panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and up to 19-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and wireless Apple CarPlay. Safety features include up to six airbags, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, ABS with EBD, cornering brake control, and electronic stability control. Moreover, BMW is also offering a variety of exterior and interior customisation options on the 8 Series.

While the 8 Series Gran Coupe rivals the Mercedes-Benz CLS , the M8 fights it out with the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe.

