Maruti Celerio BS6 Launched At Rs 4.41 Lakh

Jan 22, 2020 11:32 AM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio

The BS6 upgrade comes with a uniform price hike of Rs 15,000 across all variants

Only the petrol engine has been upgraded to meet the BS6 norms.

Continues to make 68PS of power and 90Nm of torque.

Still offered with the same 1.0-litre petrol engine with 5-speed MT and AMT.

It comes with the same features as the BS4 version.

We recently reported that Maruti has introduced the BS6 version of its most basic people-mover, the Eeco. Now, the Indian carmaker has launched the Celerio with a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine. As seen in the case of the Eeco, the CNG variants of the Celerio have also been left out from the upgrade.

It is still powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine, which in its current form produces 68PS of power and 90Nm of torque. Transmission options remain the same - a 5-speed manual or AMT.

Here’s a look at the revised prices:

Variant BS4 BS6 Difference LXi Rs 4.26 lakh Rs 4.41 lakh Rs 15,000 LXi (O) Rs 4.34 lakh Rs 4.49 lakh Rs 15,000 VXi Rs 4.65 lakh Rs 4.8 lakh Rs 15,000 VXi (O) Rs 4.72 lakh Rs 4.87 lakh Rs 15,000 VXi AMT Rs 5.08 lakh Rs 5.23 lakh Rs 15,000 VXi AMT (O) Rs 5.15 lakh Rs 5.3 lakh Rs 15,000 ZXi Rs 4.9 lakh Rs 5.05 lakh Rs 15,000 ZXi (O) Rs 5.31 lakh Rs 5.46 lakh Rs 15,000 ZXi AMT Rs 5.33 lakh Rs 5.48 lakh Rs 15,000 ZXi AMT (O) Rs 5.43 lakh Rs 5.58 lakh Rs 15,000

In April 2019, Maruti had updated the Celerio with standard safety features. Besides this, the compact hatchback is still offered with the same set of features including alloy wheels and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

The VXi CNG variant is priced at Rs 5.29 lakh while the VXi CNG (O) variant costs Rs 5.38 lakh. It remains to be seen when Maruti launches the BS6 versions of the CNG variants of all its models.

