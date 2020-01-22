  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Celerio BS6 Launched At Rs 4.41 Lakh

Maruti Celerio BS6 Launched At Rs 4.41 Lakh

Modified On Jan 22, 2020 11:32 AM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio

  • 1973 Views
  • Write a comment

The BS6 upgrade comes with a uniform price hike of Rs 15,000 across all variants

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

  • Only the petrol engine has been upgraded to meet the BS6 norms.

  • Continues to make 68PS of power and 90Nm of torque.

  • Still offered with the same 1.0-litre petrol engine with 5-speed MT and AMT.

  • It comes with the same features as the BS4 version.

We recently reported that Maruti has introduced the BS6 version of its most basic people-mover, the Eeco. Now, the Indian carmaker has launched the Celerio with a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine. As seen in the case of the Eeco, the CNG variants of the Celerio have also been left out from the upgrade. 

It is still powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine, which in its current form produces 68PS of power and 90Nm of torque. Transmission options remain the same - a 5-speed manual or AMT. 

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

  • Find more details on BS6 models here.

Here’s a look at the revised prices:

Variant

BS4

BS6

Difference

LXi

Rs 4.26 lakh

Rs 4.41 lakh

Rs 15,000

LXi (O)

Rs 4.34 lakh

Rs 4.49 lakh

Rs 15,000

VXi

Rs 4.65 lakh

Rs 4.8 lakh

Rs 15,000

VXi (O)

Rs 4.72 lakh

Rs 4.87 lakh

Rs 15,000

VXi AMT

Rs 5.08 lakh

Rs 5.23 lakh

Rs 15,000

VXi AMT (O)

Rs 5.15 lakh

Rs 5.3 lakh

Rs 15,000

ZXi

Rs 4.9 lakh

Rs 5.05 lakh

Rs 15,000

ZXi (O)

Rs 5.31 lakh

Rs 5.46 lakh

Rs 15,000

ZXi AMT

Rs 5.33 lakh

Rs 5.48 lakh

Rs 15,000

ZXi AMT (O)

Rs 5.43 lakh

Rs 5.58 lakh

Rs 15,000

In April 2019, Maruti had updated the Celerio with standard safety features. Besides this, the compact hatchback is still offered with the same set of features including alloy wheels and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Also See: 2020 Maruti Ignis Facelift Spied In India For The First Time

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The VXi CNG variant is priced at Rs 5.29 lakh while the VXi CNG (O) variant costs Rs 5.38 lakh. It remains to be seen when Maruti launches the BS6 versions of the CNG variants of all its models.

Read More on : Maruti Celerio AMT

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Maruti Celerio

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?