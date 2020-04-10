  • Login / Register
MG Hector BS6 Diesel Launched; Prices Start At Rs 13.88 Lakh

Published On Apr 10, 2020 01:32 PM By Saransh for MG Hector

Where the petrol BS6 Hector received a price hike of up to Rs 25,000, prices of the diesel Hector have gone up by up to Rs 44,000 over the BS4 version

  • The BS6 Hector diesel is priced from Rs 13.88 lakh to Rs 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)
  • It continues with a 2.0-litre unit producing the same 170PS and 350Nm.
  • Offered with a 6-speed manual transmission only.
  • Rivals Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta and the XUV500.

MG has launched the BS6-compliant diesel Hector in the country. Prices range from Rs 13.88 lakh to Rs 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom India), a hike of up to Rs 44,000 over the BS4 version. The petrol-powered Hector was already updated to meet BS6 emission norms a few months ago. Here is a detailed price comparison of the Hector diesel. 

 

Old

New

Style

Rs 13.48 lakh

Rs 13.88 lakh (+Rs 40,000)

Super

Rs 14.48 lakh

Rs 14.88 lakh (+Rs 40,000)

Smart

Rs 15.88 lakh

Rs 16.32 lakh (+Rs 44,000)

Sharp

Rs 17.28 lakh

Rs 17.72 lakh (+Rs 44,000)

The Hector diesel continues to get the same 2.0-litre engine as before, producing an identical 170PS and 350Nm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. 

The feature list also remains unchanged as the Hector continues to get up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera and electronic stability control. Also on offer is a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and connected tech with voice commands, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, powered driver’s seat and an Infinity sound system. 

MG Hector 6-Seater Unveiled As Hector Plus At Auto Expo 2020

MG had already showcased the 6-seater version of the Hector, christened the Hector Plus. It is expected to go on sale later this year if not delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Hector Plus is essentially a Hector with updated styling and a third row of seats. It also gets captain seats in the second row instead of the bench in the standard Hector. Soon after the 6-seater version, MG will also introduce a 7-seater version of the Hector. In this, the captain seats will be replaced by a bench in the second row. 

Also Read: 7-Seater MG Hector Plus To Be Launched After 6-Seater In 2020

