Almost all models here come with a four-year service and maintenance package save for the Tiguan

Maximum benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh being offered on the MY22 VW Taigun.

The MY23 Taigun gets discounts of up to Rs 95,000.

Skoda offering savings of up to Rs 50,000 on both the Kushaq and Slavia.

Select variants of the Taigun and Virtus also get Rs 15,000 off as support benefit for manual AC.

The Tiguan is carrying a corporate discount of up to Rs 25,000.

All offers valid till the end of 2022.

It’s that time of the year again when you can grab huge savings on new cars while also saving up on the extra premium which comes with the new year price hikes. Now, the Skoda-Volkswagen duo is the latest to join the bandwagon of offering multiple benefits on almost its entire lineup including the Taigun, Slavia, Kushaq and even the Tiguan.

Here’s a lowdown of the complete model-wise offers valid till the end of 2022:

Skoda Cars

Kushaq And Slavia

Offer Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000 4-year Maintenance Package Free of cost

Both the latest offerings from Skoda, the Kushaq and Slavia, are being offered with maximum discounts of up to Rs 50,000. The German marque is also providing both the models with a four-year maintenance package free of charge.

Volkswagen Cars

Taigun

Offer Amount (MY22) Amount (MY23) Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Corporate Exchange Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1 lakh Up to Rs 95,000

The above-mentioned savings are applicable to the top-spec GT MT trim of the Taigun.

While all the remaining offers are unchanged between MY22 and MY23 models of the SUV, the cash discount sees a drop of Rs 5,000.

Volkswagen is also offering a four-year service package free of charge with its compact SUV, and Rs 15,000 as support for the manual AC, which is only available with the mid-spec Highline trim of the Taigun.

The carmaker is also providing a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on both MY22 and MY23 models and an equal amount of corporate discount as well (latter being applicable only to select personnel including doctors and select government employees). Customers can either opt for the loyalty bonus or the corporate discount and corporate exchange but can’t club the two.

In case you opt for the higher-spec Topline trim, it comes with a corporate discount of Rs 20,000.

The base-spec Comfortline and the range-topping GT DCT variants don’t get any cash discount.

The Highline trim gets total savings of up to Rs 90,000 for the MY2022 units, and up to Rs 85,000 for the MY2023 Taigun.

Virtus

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Manual AC Support Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Corporate Exchange Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000

Volkswagen is offering the aforementioned discounts on the mid-spec Highline trim of the Virtus. This trim also gets a four-year service package free of charge.

If you pick the entry-level Comfortline trim, you get the same benefits as mentioned above, albeit the Rs 15,000 savings for manual AC support is not included. Its total savings thus go up to Rs 50,000.

All trims apart from the Highline get the service package at a discount of Rs 6,000.

The Topline MT trim also comes with the corporate discount and corporate exchange. Its automatic counterpart, on the other hand, does not get the corporate discount.

The carmaker is also offering a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 on all variants, while an additional corporate discount of Rs 10,000 is available as well (latter being applicable only to select personnel including doctors and select government employees) on all trims save for the Topline AT and GT DCT. Customers can either go for the loyalty bonus or the corporate discount and corporate exchange but not both.

Tiguan

Offer Amount Corporate Discount Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

Volkswagen India’s flagship SUV, the Tiguan, is being offered only with a corporate discount of Rs 25,000.

The carmaker recently introduced an exclusive edition of the SUV to mark one-year presence of the facelifted Tiguan in India.

Note: Offers may vary depending on the city or state of your residence, so please contact the nearest Volkswagen dealership for more details.

