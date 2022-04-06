Get Up To Rs 45,000 Off On Some Tata Cars This Month

Modified On Apr 07, 2022 12:02 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

Not all of Tata's offerings have received discounts this month; but those that have, have received substantial ones

Save up to Rs 20,000 if you go for the Tiago or Tigor.

No discounts for the petrol variants of the Nexon.

The Harrier is offered with benefits of up to Rs 45,000.

You can save up to Rs 40,000 on the Safari.

No offers for the Altroz, Punch, Tigor EV, Nexon EV, and the CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor.

Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs 45,000 on the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. All the cars get an exchange discount only. Only select variants of the Tiago and Tigor get an additional cash benefit. The newly launched CNG variants get no benefits for this month. There are no benefits for the Altroz, Punch, and the EV variants of the Nexon and Tigor.

Here are the model-wise offers:

Tata Tiago/Tigor

Offers Amount Cash discount (Only for XZ and XZ Plus trims) Rs 10,000 Exchange discount Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Up To Rs 3,000 Total discount Up to Rs 23,000

The XE, XM, and XT (Tiago) trims of both the models are only available with the exchange offer.

If you go for the top-spec XZ and XZ Plus, you can avail an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000.

The Tata Tiago retails from Rs 5.23 lakh to Rs 7.33 lakh.

The Tigor is priced from Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 8.15 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Offers Amount Exchange discount Rs 15,000 Corporate discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total discount Up to Rs 20,000

There’s no cash discount available with the Nexon.

There’s no exchange discount for the petrol variants. However, you can avail a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.

Going for the diesel variants will save you up to Rs 20,000.

The subcompact SUV ranges from Rs 7.43 lakh to Rs 13.74 lakh.

Tata Harrier

Offers Amount Exchange discount Rs 40,000 Corporate discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total discount Up to Rs 45,000

The Harrier does not get any cash discount, just exchange and corporate benefits.

It’s priced between Rs 14.53 lakh to Rs 21.81 lakh.

Tata Safari

Offers Amount Exchange discount Rs 40,000 Total discount Rs 40,000

You can only avail an exchange discount of Rs 40,000 if you go for the Safari.

There are no cash or corporate benefits available.

The Tata Safari retails from Rs 15.02 lakh to Rs 23.33 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: These offers are applicable to select models and their variants, and may vary from one state to the other. We request you to contact your nearest dealership to get all the details.

