Published On Apr 12, 2022 08:13 AM By Tarun for Maruti Wagon R

The best-selling car of this month, the Wagon R, also offers the highest savings

Maruti is offering attractive discounts of up to Rs 28,000 on most of its cars, including the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, and Vitara Brezza this month. Like the usual, there are no benefits applicable on the CNG models and the Ertiga MPV. You can avail cash, exchange, and corporate benefits this month.

Here are the model-wise offers:

Maruti Alto

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 8,000 Exchange offer Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 21,000

The above mentioned offers are available for all the variants except the base-spec STD.

The base standard variant gets a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The Maruti Alto retails from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 15,000 Exchange offer Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 28,000

You can save up to Rs 28,000 on all the variants of the S-Presso.

It’s priced from Rs 3.85 lakh to Rs 5.56 lakh.

Maruti Eeco

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 15,000 Exchange offer Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 28,000

The Eeco is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

You can’t avail any benefits on the Ambulance version.

The MPV ranges from Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 7.52 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 10,000 Exchange offer Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 23,000

You can save up to Rs 23,000 on all the variants of the Celerio.

As we said, there are no offers for CNG variants of any model.

It retails from Rs 5.15 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh.

Maruti Wagon R

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 15,000 Exchange offer Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 28,000

The above mentioned offers are applicable on all the 1-litre variants of the Wagon R.

The 1.2-litre variants get a smaller cash discount of Rs 10,000 along with the same exchange and corporate benefits.

The Wagon R AMT variants do not get any cash discount.

It’s priced between Rs 5.40 lakh to Rs 6.98 lakh.

Maruti Swift

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 8,000 Exchange offer Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 21,000

The Maruti Swift's manual variants are only available with the above mentioned offers.

The AMT variants do not get any cash discount.

The hatchback ranges from Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 8.63 lakh.

Maruti Dzire

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 5,000 Exchange offer Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 18,000

The Maruti Dzire gets a cash discount of just Rs 5,000.

No cash benefit available with the AMT variants.

The sedan retails from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 9.13 lakh.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 5,000 Exchange offer Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 18,000

The subcompact SUV can be had with benefits of up to Rs 18,000.

The Vitara Brezza currently ranges from Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 11.18 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across states. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.

