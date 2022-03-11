Get Up To Rs 28,000 Off On Maruti Cars This March

Published On Mar 11, 2022 04:39 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

There are no offers and discounts available on the soon-to-be updated Ertiga MPV

You can avail savings of up to Rs 28,000 on the Alto, S-Presso, Eeco, and Swift.

The Dzire sedan can be had with benefits of up to Rs 23,000.

The smallest offers are available with the Wagon R and Brezza, of up to Rs 13,000 and Rs 18,000, respectively.

There are no offers on CNG variants of any of these models.

Maruti is offering discounts of up to Rs 28,000 on select models this month. There are no offers available on any CNG variants. Even the Maruti Ertiga has been left out this month but it is due to get an update sometime soon. You can avail cash, exchange and corporate discounts on most other Maruti cars.

Here are the model-wise offers:

Maruti Alto

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 10,000 Exchange bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 28,000

The Alto is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

The base-spec STD variant is only available with cash and corporate discounts of Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

The hatchback retails from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 10,000 Exchange bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 28,000

You can save up to Rs 28,000 if you go for the Maruti S-Presso.

It’s priced from Rs 3.85 lakh to Rs 5.56 lakh.

Maruti Eeco

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 10,000 Exchange bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 28,000

The MPV’s prices range from Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.88 lakh.

Maruti Wagon R

Offers Amount Exchange bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 13,000

There’s no cash discount on the Wagon R. You can only avail exchange and corporate benefits, totaling up to Rs 13,000.

The tall-boy hatchback is priced from Rs 5.39 lakh to Rs 7.10 lakh.

Since the Wagon R received an update recently, it’s unspecified if there are any different offers for the pre-update model.

Maruti Celerio

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 10,000 Exchange bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 23,000

The recently launched second-gen Celerio can be had with discounts of up to Rs 23,000.

The hatchback retails from Rs 5.15 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh.

Maruti Swift

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 15,000 Exchange bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 28,000

The above offers are valid for the Swift’s LXI, VXI, and ZXI variants.

The top-spec ZXI+ variant gets a lower cash discount of Rs 10,000.

The AMT variants get no cash discount, but continue with the same exchange and corporate discounts totalling Rs 13,000.

It’s priced between Rs 5.90 lakh and Rs 8.77 lakh.

Maruti Dzire

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 10,000 Exchange bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 23,000

Only the manual variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000. There’s no cash benefit for AMT variants.

Maruti recently launched the Dzire CNG, priced from Rs 8.14 lakh.

The Dzire retails from Rs 6.08 lakh to Rs 9.13 lakh.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 5,000 Exchange bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 18,000

The Vitara Brezza is available with a cash discount of only Rs 5,000.

The SUV is priced from Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 11.34 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across states. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.

