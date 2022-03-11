HomeNew CarsNewsGet Up To Rs 28,000 Off On Maruti Cars This March

Get Up To Rs 28,000 Off On Maruti Cars This March

Published On Mar 11, 2022 04:39 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

  • 223 Views
  • Write a comment

There are no offers and discounts available on the soon-to-be updated Ertiga MPV

  • You can avail savings of up to Rs 28,000 on the Alto, S-Presso, Eeco, and Swift.

  • The Dzire sedan can be had with benefits of up to Rs 23,000. 

  • The smallest offers are available with the Wagon R and Brezza, of up to Rs 13,000 and Rs 18,000, respectively. 

  • There are no offers on CNG variants of any of these models. 

Maruti is offering discounts of up to Rs 28,000 on select models this month. There are no offers available on any CNG variants. Even the Maruti Ertiga has been left out this month but it is due to get an update sometime soon. You can avail cash, exchange and corporate discounts on  most other Maruti cars. 

Here are the model-wise offers: 

Maruti Alto

maruti alto

Offers

Amount

Cash discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 28,000

  • The Alto is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000. 

  • The base-spec STD variant is only available with cash and corporate discounts of Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively. 

  • The hatchback retails from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh. 

Maruti S-Presso

Offers

Amount

Cash discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 28,000

  • You can save up to Rs 28,000 if you go for the Maruti S-Presso

  • It’s priced from Rs 3.85 lakh to Rs 5.56 lakh. 

Maruti Eeco

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Offers

Amount

Cash discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 28,000

  • The MPV’s prices range from Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.88 lakh. 

Maruti Wagon R

maruti wagon r

Offers

Amount

Exchange bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 13,000

  • There’s no cash discount on the Wagon R. You can only avail exchange and corporate benefits, totaling up to Rs 13,000. 

  • The tall-boy hatchback is priced from Rs 5.39 lakh to Rs 7.10 lakh. 

  • Since the Wagon R received an update recently, it’s unspecified if there are any different offers for the pre-update model. 

Maruti Celerio

Offers

Amount

Cash discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 23,000

  • The recently launched second-gen Celerio can be had with discounts of up to Rs 23,000. 

  • The hatchback retails from Rs 5.15 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh. 

Maruti Swift

Offers

Amount

Cash discount

Rs 15,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 28,000

  • The above offers are valid for the Swift’s LXI, VXI, and ZXI variants. 

  • The top-spec ZXI+ variant gets a lower cash discount of Rs 10,000. 

  • The AMT variants get no cash discount, but continue with the same exchange and corporate discounts totalling Rs 13,000. 

  • It’s priced between Rs 5.90 lakh and Rs 8.77 lakh. 

Maruti Dzire

Offers

Amount

Cash discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 23,000

  • Only the manual variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000. There’s no cash benefit for AMT variants. 

  • Maruti recently launched the Dzire CNG, priced from Rs 8.14 lakh. 

  • The Dzire retails from Rs 6.08 lakh to Rs 9.13 lakh. 

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Save Up To Rs 51,000 On Maruti Arena Cars This June

Offers

Amount

Cash discount

Rs 5,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 18,000

  • The Vitara Brezza is available with a cash discount of only Rs 5,000. 

  • The SUV is priced from Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 11.34 lakh. 

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across states. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.

Read More on : Swift AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Swift

Read Full News
  • Maruti Swift
  • Maruti Wagon R
  • Maruti Vitara Brezza
Big Saving !!
Save upto 32% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
View Used Maruti Swift In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs.5.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2022
  • Renault Zoe
    Renault Zoe
    Rs.8.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2022
  • MG 3
    MG 3
    Rs.6.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jul 2022
  • Maruti Alto 2022
    Maruti Alto 2022
    Rs.3.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2022
  • Toyota Glanza 2022
    Toyota Glanza 2022
    Rs.7.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2022
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience