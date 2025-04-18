2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Sportline vs Selection Laurin & Klement Variants Compared Using Real-life Images

The Kodiaq comes with two variant-specific colour options – Steel Grey for the Sportline and Bronze Gold for the L&K, along with distinct interior themes for each.

The new 2025 Skoda Kodiaq has launched in India with two variants: the entry-level Sportline and the top-end Selection Laurin & Klement (L&K), with the latter priced Rs 1.8 lakh higher. Both variants come well-equipped with the features you'd expect from a Skoda SUV, but they have quite many differences in terms of design and features. Let’s take a closer look at these differences.

Front

Both the variants have a similar looking fascia with sleek LED headlights and fog lights, the signature Skoda butterfly grille and a honeycomb mesh patterned bumper with C-shaped slats in either end. They have subtle detailing differences, though. The Sportline, keeping true to its name, has a gloss black grille while the Selection L&K gets chrome accents over it. Additionally, you also get to see a horizontal light bar with the latter, adding to the premium look.

Side

There are a few noticeable differences in the profile of the two variants. The roof rails and ORVMs are finished in black on the Sportline, while the L&K gets silver roof rails and body-coloured ORVMs. Both variants also feature their respective badging on the front fenders.

Both the Kodiaq Sportline and Selection L&K runs on 18-inch alloy wheels, but with different designs. The Sportline gets sportier looking alloys, while the L&K features dual-tone alloys with aero inserts.

The Sportline also has a blacked-out C-pillar, creating a floating roof effect, whereas the L&K gets a contrasting silver finish.

Rear

At the back, you can see bold ‘SKODA’ lettering over the connected C-shaped LED tail lights and a ‘Kodiaq’ and ‘4x4’ badge on either side of the tail gate. The badging has a black finish on the Sportline and silver on the Selection L&K. The Sportline features a blacked-out bumper along with a thin chrome strip, while the Selection L&K sports a sleeker silver finish. Both variants are equipped with a roof-mounted spoiler and a rear wiper.

Interior, Features & Safety

Step inside and you can easily differentiate the two variants of the Kodiaq. The Sportline variant has an all black theme inside with suede leather upholstery and a leather wrapped three-spoke steering wheel. In the Selection L&K you get a dual-tone black and tan themed cabin with a white headliner and cognac leather upholstery.

The dashboard has a layered design in both with round physical knobs called ‘Smart Dials’ that can multifunction between infotainment and AC controls. Additionally the gear shifter is also integrated on the steering column which allows for more storage spaces in the centre console.

As for features, the Kodiaq Sportline comes equipped with a lot of features and is our choice. Some of the highlights are a 12.9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 13-speaker Canton premium sound system. Key comfort and convenience features include a panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, dual wireless chargers as well as heated and powered front seats.

The top-spec Selection Laurin & Klement variant adds a few more premium features, including selectable drive modes, and front seats that offer both massage and ventilation functions along with seat heating.

On the safety front, the Kodiaq offers 9 airbags, along with electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill start assist, hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and rearview camera in the Sportline variant. If you opt for the top variant, it further gets a 360-degree camera system, hill start and hill hold assist and auto parking assist.

Powertrain Options

The Skoda Kodiaq has a single engine option on offer for both the variants. So there’s no change in this bit.

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS (+14 PS) Torque 320 Nm (same as before) Transmission 7-speed DCT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 14.86 kmpl Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

*DCT- dual clutch transmission

Price

Here are the prices of the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq’s two variants:

Kodiaq Sportline Kodiaq Selection L&K Difference Rs 46.89 lakh Rs 48.69 lakh Rs 1.8 lakh

The Skoda Kodiaq Sportline offers most of the features one would need from a premium SUV and should keep most of the buyers happy. We just felt that instead of heated seats, ventilated seats would have made more sense considering our hot climate conditions. But if you want the full luxury experience, the Rs 1.8 premium for the Selection L&K makes for a worthy jump.

It rivals the Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and the upcoming MG Majestor.

