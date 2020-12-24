Ford Endeavour Feature List Revised: Loses Out On Active Noise Cancellation Among Other Things

Modified On Dec 24, 2020 10:15 PM By Rohit for Ford Endeavour

The active noise cancellation feature, part of its 10-speaker sound system, was unique to the Ford SUV in the segment

Ford has removed the active noise cancellation feature from all variants of the SUV.

Its 10-speaker sound system has now been reduced to eight, while the front door chrome scuff plate has been taken off.

The Titanium+ and Sport variants will no longer get the aux heater functionality.

No mechanical changes, continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine as before.

It is priced from Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 35.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Available in four variants: Titanium AT, Titanium+ 4x2 AT, Titanium+ 4x4 AT and Sport AT.

In what may come as a surprise, Ford India has removed a few features from its full-size SUV, the Endeavour . While the active noise cancellation feature has been dropped from all variants, the 4x2 Titanium variant sees other revisions. The front door chrome scuff plate has been skipped while it now comes with an 8-speaker sound system, instead of 10. The Titanium+ and Sport variants, on the other hand, will no longer be offered with the aux heater functionality.

The removal of the active noise cancellation feature and reduction of speakers has robbed the Endeavour of its brownie points among competitors. While the former helped in blocking the engine noise from entering the cabin, the aux heater simply functioned as a heater for rear passengers.

That said, the Endeavour is still one of the most loaded full-size SUVs in the segment with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, FordPass connected car tech, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety is taken care of by seven airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control.

Under the hood, Ford offers the Endeavour with just a diesel engine: a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel unit producing 170PS and 420Nm while paired to a 10-speed AT transmission, a first in India. There is no manual transmission on offer. It comes with both 2WD and 4WD drivetrains.

Ford’s Endeavour is priced from Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 35.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes with the MG Gloster , Toyota Fortuner , Mahindra Alturas G4, VW Tiguan Allspace, and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq petrol. The next-gen Endeavour is expected to arrive in India sometime in 2022.

