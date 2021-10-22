Modified On Oct 22, 2021 05:43 PM By CarDekho for Kia Seltos

Chunkier front bumper, larger alloy wheels, and AWD capability add to this Seltos render's appeal

The Kia Seltos is a compact SUV that offers sporty styling and roomy interiors without breaking the bank. But while you’re eyeing the price list and tallying the features, petrolheads can’t take their eyes off the GT models at the top of the range. A new render from Vishnu Suresh, the artist behind the Instagram page Zephyr Designz, shows us the best way to exploit that 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine by turning one of the best-selling compact family SUVs into a track-ready super SUV.

Keen car-spotters among you must have noticed that this isn’t the India-spec Seltos. It’s the North American version with left-hand drive, active safety and assistance tech, and all-wheel-drive (AWD). At the front, the bumper is redesigned with a larger full-width lower vent. That stance is a combination of lowering springs and massive wheels, and it doesn’t seem to change the ground clearance from the stock SUV’s 190mm ride height.

Those Rotiform alloys seem to be around 20 inches in diameter, wrapped in sporty low-profile Pirelli P-Zero tyres. You can spot the aftermarket Brembo brake callipers and drilled brake rotors. The wheel arches have extensions to prevent the wider wheels from spoiling the SUV’s aerodynamics. At the rear, a new bumper has quad exhausts that would make more sense if this car had a V6 or V8 engine under the bonnet.

From the factory, Kia’s 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 140PS and 242Nm. It comes with a standard 6-speed manual, but this engine can also be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Alternatively, you can get the Seltos with a 1.5-litre 115PS diesel or a more affordable 1.5-litre petrol engine. You’ll have to settle for a 6-speed torque converter if you opt for the automatic variants.

The powerful turbo-petrol engine has tuning potential, and the GT models equipped with this engine also have rear disc brakes that other variants miss out on.

With its hardware, connected car tech, and advanced infotainment features, the Kia Seltos GT is a solid base for modifications. We hope to see reliable aftermarket support in the future. For now, you can feast your eyes on Vishnu’s concept and drop a comment on what kind of mods you’d like to see on the Seltos.

