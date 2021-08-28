This Kia Seltos Diamond Edition Is A Budget Mercedes-Maybach GLS Luxury SUV

Modified On Aug 30, 2021 12:11 PM By CarDekho for Kia Seltos

Featuring big multi-spoke chrome wheels and body-coloured trim bits, this Kia Seltos has a luxurious new avatar

The new Mercedes-Maybach GLS and BMW X7 have created quite a stir among enthusiasts. Still, neither of those SUVs is likely to be affordable for most SUV buyers even after depreciating and changing hands. But here’s a new render by Shashank Das at SDESYN that showcases a more affordable SUV, the Kia Seltos, in a new luxury-oriented Diamond Edition. Inspired by the Mercedes-Maybach series of SUVs, it’s sleek, all-white and ready to roll right up to the red carpet. Check out the pictures below:

The LED headlamps seem stock, but look handsome sitting next to the chrome-finished bright grille. The lower part of the headlamps is hidden under a body-coloured trim bit, and the revised bumper features a new faux skid plate. But it’s seen with the same vertically placed ice cube fog lamps as the standard model.

A similar treatment follows at the rear, where the lower part of the taillamps is now concealed in body colour, giving them a sleeker appearance. The rear bumper seems to take inspiration from the chrome-heavy bumper of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV.

All of the black plastic trim on this Kia Seltos is now white, similar to the top-spec Model S variants of the Jeep Compass SUV. The wheels are gigantic multi-spoke and finished in chrome, shod with low-profile stretched tyres.

In the real world, the thin sidewall on these tyres would likely reduce the ride comfort. But if you were to do an aftermarket build inspired by this concept, speccing the SUV with air suspension would mitigate the ride quality issue to some extent, However, such kits can cost several lakh rupees in India. It might also let you play with the air pressures and ride height, just like the Maybach GLS’s Free Driving Assist mode, which bounces the car up and down.

Though the Kia Seltos X-Line was recently unveiled in India, it is unlikely that the carmaker will push the Seltos upmarket to bring Shashank’s concept to reality. The animator has only rendered the exterior, so there aren’t any pics that suggest what the interior of the car would look like. But given how the Seltos has some of the most premium tech features in the segment, it is surely a solid platform for a luxury SUV project inspired by Shashank’s concept car.

We think that the top-spec GT Line turbo petrol variant would be the best contender for the Diamond Edition. At 140PS/242Nm, it has the most powerful engine on offer, and the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission makes for effortless highway cruising. How would you modify a Kia Seltos? Let us know in the comments below.

Image Source

Read More on : Kia Seltos on road price