Published On Oct 26, 2021 08:22 AM By Tarun for Jaguar XF

The facelifted sedan is now available in petrol and diesel engines in a new top-end R-Dynamic trim

The XF sedan gets a silent upgrade in the form of a facelift.

It gets subtle cosmetic upgrades outside including refreshed bumpers, new alloy wheels, and new LED headlights.

The cabin, however, gets a thorough update with a new dashboard design, a bigger 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

While it retains its 250PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the XF facelift is also available with a 203PS 2-litre diesel engine, both paired to an 8-speed automatic.

Jaguar has introduced the facelifted XF sedan, priced from Rs 71.6 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Prestige trim has been replaced by the sportier looking R-Dynamic trim. Alongside, the sedan is now available with a diesel engine with mild hybrid technology as well, which was discontinued last year due to the BS6 emission norms.

Petrol Rs 71.6 lakh Diesel Rs 76 lakh

The sedan is now available in two engine options: 203PS/430Nm 2-litre mild-hybrid diesel and 250PS/365Nm 2-litre turbo-petrol. Both the powertrains come paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and RWD (rear-wheel drive).

The Jaguar XF facelift now features a new mesh grille, bigger and more aggressive bumpers, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and refreshed LED headlights. It also gets black ‘R-Dynamic’ exterior accents for a sportier look.

Inside the cabin, the XF facelift gets a major makeover, including a new and more premium looking dashboard. It also features a bigger 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new unit for the climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a gear lever (instead of a rotary knob), 12-way powered front seats with memory function, and 10-colour ambient lighting.

For driver assistance, you get features such as a surround view camera (360-degree), front and rear parking aid, auto-beam assist, and cruise control with speed limiter.

The Jaguar XF continues to rival the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and the Volvo S90.

