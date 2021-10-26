Facelifted Jaguar XF Launched At Rs 71.6 Lakh
The facelifted sedan is now available in petrol and diesel engines in a new top-end R-Dynamic trim
The XF sedan gets a silent upgrade in the form of a facelift.
It gets subtle cosmetic upgrades outside including refreshed bumpers, new alloy wheels, and new LED headlights.
The cabin, however, gets a thorough update with a new dashboard design, a bigger 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
While it retains its 250PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the XF facelift is also available with a 203PS 2-litre diesel engine, both paired to an 8-speed automatic.
Jaguar has introduced the facelifted XF sedan, priced from Rs 71.6 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Prestige trim has been replaced by the sportier looking R-Dynamic trim. Alongside, the sedan is now available with a diesel engine with mild hybrid technology as well, which was discontinued last year due to the BS6 emission norms.
Petrol
|
Rs 71.6 lakh
|
Diesel
|
Rs 76 lakh
The sedan is now available in two engine options: 203PS/430Nm 2-litre mild-hybrid diesel and 250PS/365Nm 2-litre turbo-petrol. Both the powertrains come paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and RWD (rear-wheel drive).
The Jaguar XF facelift now features a new mesh grille, bigger and more aggressive bumpers, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and refreshed LED headlights. It also gets black ‘R-Dynamic’ exterior accents for a sportier look.
Inside the cabin, the XF facelift gets a major makeover, including a new and more premium looking dashboard. It also features a bigger 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new unit for the climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a gear lever (instead of a rotary knob), 12-way powered front seats with memory function, and 10-colour ambient lighting.
For driver assistance, you get features such as a surround view camera (360-degree), front and rear parking aid, auto-beam assist, and cruise control with speed limiter.
The Jaguar XF continues to rival the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and the Volvo S90.
