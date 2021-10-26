HomeNew CarsNewsFacelifted Jaguar XF Launched At Rs 71.6 Lakh
English | हिंदी

Facelifted Jaguar XF Launched At Rs 71.6 Lakh

Published On Oct 26, 2021 08:22 AM By Tarun for Jaguar XF

  • 6999 Views
  • Write a comment

The facelifted sedan is now available in petrol and diesel engines in a new top-end R-Dynamic trim

Jaguar XF

  • The XF sedan gets a silent upgrade in the form of a facelift. 

  • It gets subtle cosmetic upgrades outside including refreshed bumpers, new alloy wheels, and new LED headlights. 

  • The cabin, however, gets a thorough update with a new dashboard design, a bigger 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. 

  • While it retains its 250PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the XF facelift is also available with a 203PS 2-litre diesel engine, both paired to an 8-speed automatic. 

Jaguar has introduced the facelifted XF sedan, priced from Rs 71.6 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Prestige trim has been replaced by the sportier looking R-Dynamic trim. Alongside, the sedan is now available with a diesel engine with mild hybrid technology as well, which was discontinued last year due to the BS6 emission norms. 

Petrol

Rs 71.6 lakh

Diesel

Rs 76 lakh

Jaguar XF

The sedan is now available in two engine options: 203PS/430Nm 2-litre mild-hybrid diesel and 250PS/365Nm 2-litre turbo-petrol. Both the powertrains come paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and RWD (rear-wheel drive). 

The Jaguar XF facelift now features a new mesh grille, bigger and more aggressive bumpers, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and refreshed LED headlights. It also gets black ‘R-Dynamic’ exterior accents for a sportier look. 

Inside the cabin, the XF facelift gets a major makeover, including a new and more premium looking dashboard. It also features a bigger 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new unit for the climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a gear lever (instead of a rotary knob), 12-way powered front seats with memory function, and 10-colour ambient lighting. 

Jaguar XF

For driver assistance, you get features such as a surround view camera (360-degree), front and rear parking aid, auto-beam assist, and cruise control with speed limiter. 

The Jaguar XF continues to rival the Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBMW 5 SeriesAudi A6 and the Volvo S90.

Read More on : Jaguar XF diesel

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Jaguar XF

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 48% ! Find best deals on Used Jaguar Cars
View Used Jaguar XF In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience