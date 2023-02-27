Modified On Feb 27, 2023 06:50 PM By Tarun for Honda City 2023

The updated sedan will reportedly also get a new entry-level variant and the same goes for its hybrid version

A new video confirms the standard City petrol will feature radar-based safety tech ADAS.

It will include adaptive cruise control, lane assist and automatic emergency braking.

New features added will be wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, and ambient lighting.

To continue with the same 1.5-litre petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains.

We can now confirm that the standard petrol variant of the facelifted Honda City will get ADAS, much like the e:HEV (strong-hybrid)). The latest spy video confirms the presence of the technology and also suggests that the updated sedan has reached dealerships. Its offline bookings are open ahead of the expected March 2 launch.

As per the video, you can spot the icons for lane-keep assist and automatic emergency braking’s intensity (distance) on the compact sedan’s semi-digital instrument cluster. We can also see some of the adaptive cruise control settings on the right side of the steering-mounted controls. What’s even more interesting is that the model spotted with ADAS is a manual variant.

Also See: Honda’s All-new SUV To Rival Maruti Grand Vitara Seen On Indian Roads For 1st Time

The City Hybrid already gets ADAS but now the safety tech will trickle down to the non-hybrid variant too. Its radar-based safety tech features adaptive cruise control, auto high beam assist, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking.

We can also see some new features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a wireless charger. Another report suggests the addition of ambient lighting too in the top variants, but likely limited to the front footwells. The rest of the features like an eight-inch touchscreen system, electric sunroof, cruise control, a digital driver’s display, up to six airbags, LaneWatch assist, and a rear camera will be retained.

The updated City is also reported to get a new base level SV variant, which will likely take the fourth-generation City’s place as the affordable entry point. As for its hybrid counterpart, its starting price could lower as well with a new base-spec V variant without features like ADAS.

Also Read: Here Are The 4 Ideal Indian Cars According to ChatGPT

The powertrains for the updated City would remain the same - 1.5-litre petrol and the strong-hybrid - although with BS6 Phase 2 compliance. The petrol will get the option of six-speed manual and CVT, while the hybrid gets an e-CVT (single-speed transmission). The highly efficient 1.5-litre diesel motor won’t be on sale anymore.

We’re expecting the new City to be priced from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus, and the upcoming new generation Hyundai Verna.

Source

Read More on : Honda City diesel