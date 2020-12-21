Facelifted Audi A4 Finally Coming To India, Bookings Now Open

Modified On Dec 21, 2020 06:49 PM By Sonny for Audi A4 2021

The original entry-level Audi offering is due to return with a sportier look and a new petrol engine

Audi will probably launch the updated A4 in January 2021.

Bookings open for a Rs 2 lakh deposit with a 4-year comprehensive service package as a pre-booking offer.

The Audi A4 will get the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as the new Q2.

It will get a new touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech.

The A4 will be Audi’s entry-level sedan in its new Indian lineup to rival the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

The facelifted Audi A4 broke cover in 2019 with minor cosmetic tweaks, new engines with mild-hybrid tech and an updated infotainment system. Now it’s coming to India but without the electrified powertrains.

The new A4 will get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 190PS, which is the same engine offered in the Q2 SUV. It replaces the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that offered 150PS while the diesel option seems to have been axed. It will get the new headlamps, tweaked grille design and an overall sportier design. The biggest update to expect for the cabin is a new touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology. While the Euro-spec model gets a 10.1-inch central display, it is not confirmed for the India-spec model.

Audi’s lineup has been missing the A4 sedan for a long time but now the model is ready to make a comeback in 2021. Bookings are now officially open with a deposit amount of Rs 2 lakh and as a pre-booking offer, Audi is including a 4-year comprehensive service package. The carmaker intends to repopulate its Indian portfolio in 2021 and the new A4 will be the first new launch of the year, probably in January.

The A4 will once again be Audi’s entry-level sedan offering in India and it will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and Jaguar XE. It is expected to be priced around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).