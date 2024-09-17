All
2024 Kia Carnival Crosses 1,800 Pre-orders On First Day Of Its Bookings

Modified On Sep 17, 2024 11:44 PM By Dipan for Kia Carnival

Bookings of the 2024 Carnival MPV are open at Rs 2 lakh, ahead of its India launch on October 3

2024 Kia Carnival bookings cross 1,800 units

The 2024 Kia Carnival, now in its fourth generation, was recently unveiled in India, and pre-bookings opened with a deposit of Rs 2 lakh. On its first day, Kia received 1,822 pre-orders for the new Carnival. This is more than the 1,410 bookings the previous second-generation model got on its first day. Here’s a closer look at the 2024 Kia Carnival.

2024 Kia Carnival: An Overview

2024 Kia Carnival gets 18-inch alloy wheels

The 2024 Kia Carnival will be launched in India on October 3. It gets an all-LED setup and a bolder design than the second-gen model that was on sale in India. The MPV maintains its signature power-sliding doors. 

Kia Carnival gets dual displays

The new Carnival is a three-row premium MPV offering. The second row features captain seats, while the third row includes a bench seat. Key features include dual 12.3-inch displays, dual sunroofs, and heated and ventilated first and second row seats. The safety net includes 8 airbags and a Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). 

Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine delivering 192 PS and 441 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Gravity Edition Explained In 8 Images

Expected Price And Rivals

Kia Carnival connected tail lights

The 2024 Kia Carnival will be imported into India, and is hence expected to be priced around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). 

It will serve as a premium option to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti Invicto. At the same time, it will be a more budget-friendly alternative to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

D
Published by
Dipan
