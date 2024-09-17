Modified On Sep 17, 2024 11:44 PM By Dipan for Kia Carnival

Bookings of the 2024 Carnival MPV are open at Rs 2 lakh, ahead of its India launch on October 3

The 2024 Kia Carnival, now in its fourth generation, was recently unveiled in India, and pre-bookings opened with a deposit of Rs 2 lakh. On its first day, Kia received 1,822 pre-orders for the new Carnival. This is more than the 1,410 bookings the previous second-generation model got on its first day. Here’s a closer look at the 2024 Kia Carnival.

2024 Kia Carnival: An Overview

The 2024 Kia Carnival will be launched in India on October 3. It gets an all-LED setup and a bolder design than the second-gen model that was on sale in India. The MPV maintains its signature power-sliding doors.

The new Carnival is a three-row premium MPV offering. The second row features captain seats, while the third row includes a bench seat. Key features include dual 12.3-inch displays, dual sunroofs, and heated and ventilated first and second row seats. The safety net includes 8 airbags and a Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine delivering 192 PS and 441 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Expected Price And Rivals

The 2024 Kia Carnival will be imported into India, and is hence expected to be priced around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will serve as a premium option to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti Invicto. At the same time, it will be a more budget-friendly alternative to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

