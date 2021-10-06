Toyota India Starts Left-Hand-Drive Belta Sedan Production For Export

Published On Oct 06, 2021 04:35 PM By Tarun

The Ciaz-based sedan is expected to be launched in India in the coming months

The Toyota Belta is a rebadged version of the Ciaz, just like the Baleno as Glanza.

Going by the spy shots, the Belta doesn’t look any different from the Ciaz save for the badging.

It will be powered by the Ciaz’s 105PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AT transmissions.

It could be priced similar to the Ciaz but with a longer warranty period as standard.

It seems like Maruti has started the production of the Toyota Belta sedan. The Ciaz-based sedan has been spotted in a LHD (left-hand-drive) configuration, ready to be exported overseas, probably to African markets as per the Toyota-Suzuki joint venture.

Going by the spy shots, there’s absolutely no difference between the two cars save for the Toyota logo and ‘Belta’ badging on the newer model. The grille, headlamps, bumpers, alloy wheels, and tail lamps are all the same as seen on the Maruti Ciaz.

The same differences are seen between the Glanza and Baleno as well.

The cabin is also expected to remain the same as Ciaz, in the dual-tone black and beige theme. The Toyota Belta comes with the Ciaz’s feature list, which includes automatic LED projector headlamps, cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and automatic AC. Safety could be covered by dual front airbags, electronic stability program (only for AT), and a rear parking camera.

The Belta will borrow the Ciaz’s 105PS/138Nm 1.5-litre petrol engine with the mild-hybrid system. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed AT.

Toyota is expected to price the Belta similar to the Ciaz, which ranges from Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Belta will replace the recently discontinued Yaris, rivaling the Honda City , Hyundai Verna , Skoda Rapid , and Volkswagen Vento .

Source