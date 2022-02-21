Could This Be The New-gen Toyota Innova?
Published On Feb 21, 2022 03:18 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota will likely introduce a petrol hybrid engine option and axe the diesel unit
A possible test mule of the new-gen Innova has been spied overseas.
Sported bigger alloy wheels, LED taillights, and large glass areas like the existing model.
Expected to be unveiled later in 2022.
A camouflaged MPV has been spied overseas, which, as per reports, might just be the new-gen Toyota Innova. The current-gen model has been on sale since 2016, and it received a midlife update in 2020.
The spied mule had a similar silhouette as the existing Innova Crysta, along with the identical large glass areas and upright tailgate. However, the chrome-finished alloy wheels look bigger than the ones on the current model. The spied model featured LED taillights.
While there is no confirmation on its powertrains, the carmaker will likely provide it with a petrol-hybrid engine option. For reference, the current Innova Crysta comes with a 2.7-litre petrol (166PS/245Nm) and a 2.4-litre diesel engine (150PS/360Nm). Both are paired with a 5-speed manual and an optional 6-speed torque converter.
Toyota is expected to unveil the new-gen Innova in Thailand later this year, and it will certainly command a premium over the current-gen model (priced between Rs 17.3 lakh and Rs 25.32 lakh ex-showroom Delhi). As of now, it doesn’t have any direct rival in India, but price- and size-wise, it is positioned between the Kia Carens and the Kia Carnival.
