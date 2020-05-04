Coronavirus Update: MG Motor India To Sanitise 4,000 Police Vehicles

Modified On May 04, 2020 05:32 PM By Rohit

The process will be undertaken at MG’s service stations across the country

Involves fumigation, car wash, cabin refresh, and sanitisation of high touchpoints.

Vapours will be used to sanitise the interior.

This will also help disinfect the interior of the vehicle.

In yet another effort to help frontline workers during these unprecedented times, MG Motor India has announced that it will sanitise 4,000 police vehicles across the country. The process involves fumigation, car wash, cabin refresh, and sanitisation of high touchpoints. It will be carried out at MG’s service stations.

The fumigation process will see the use of vapours to sanitise the interior of the car. This is helpful in disinfecting the car’s interior surfaces from microorganisms and other particles. MG Motor has tied up with car-detailing agencies such as 3M and Wuerth to carry out the sanitisation process.

Commenting on the initiative, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said “We understand the risks undertaken by the police department especially in these tough times. In our endeavour to support them, we are going the extra mile with fumigation of police cars, which ensures complete disinfection of the vehicle’s cabin. The fumigation process ensures that these frontline warriors do not have to wait for long as their vehicles get sanitised and prepared for the next trip. We are thankful to our dealers who have stepped forward to support this initiative. They will work with the local police authorities under advanced safety protocols to carry out the complete sanitisation of police cars irrespective of the brand, at their service stations till the end of May 2020.”

Besides, MG has also donated a one-off Hector ambulance , which was built in just 10 days, to Vadodara authorities. It has also provided 100 units of the Hector for community service till the end of May.