MG Donates One-Off Hector Ambulance To Vadodara Authorities

MG Donates One-Off Hector Ambulance To Vadodara Authorities

Published On May 01, 2020 03:15 PM By Raunak for MG Hector

The Hector ambulance was completed in just a span of 10 days 

  • Co-developed with Ahmedabad-based Natraj Motor Body Builders.

  • Features an oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher, auto loading stretcher, medicine cabinet with five parameter monitor and more.

  • There’s a jump seat for the medical attendant



MG Motor India has donated a one-off Hector Ambulance to Vadodara Authorities in its contribution to the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The ambulance has been built in just a span of 10 days with the help of Ahmedabad-based Natraj Motor Body Builders. Recently the carmaker contributed Rs 2 crore to health institutions located in Gurugram and Halol, Gujarat for essentials to fight against COVID-19.



The Hector Ambulance features an auto loading stretcher and a built-in oxygen system. There’s a jump seat for the medical attendant as well. The medicine cabinet in the Hector Ambulance features a five parameter monitor along with other medical equipment. In terms of facilities it has an inverter with battery and sockets, a fire extinguisher along with internal lighting. There are no external modifications save for the top light bar with siren and amplifier. There’s also MG Motor baging on the sides. 



Meanwhile, MG Motor India has also tied up with a Vadodara-based ventilator manufacturing company, MAX Ventilator, to increase their production of the medical device. The carmaker has also provided 100 units of the Hector for community service till the end of May. The SUVs will be delivered pan-India and will assist relief workers such as doctors and police personnel.



Read More on : Hector on road price

Raunak

2 comments
sandip chatterjee
May 1, 2020 6:14:31 PM

whatever MG is doing it is too little to the damage done by their country, so we will not forgive china in anyway and always boycott chinese products rather we will support Indian automakers.

    test
    May 1, 2020 5:56:45 PM

    this is my new comment

