Coronavirus Update: MG Motor India Ramps Up Ventilator Production

It has tied up with MAX Ventilator, a Vadodara-based ventilator manufacturing company, for this cause

Prime objective is to assist in the overall production of ventilators.

The plan is to increase production by five times.

They aim to develop 300 ventilators in the first phase and 1,000 in the second phase.

MG Motor India has tied up with MAX Ventilator to increase the production of the medical device, amid the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The carmaker recently announced its decision to provide 100 units of the Hector for community service.

This tie-up focuses on assisting in the overall production of ventilators by addressing specific areas of the supply chain, IT system, and manufacturing processes. This partnership aims to increase the production capacity by five times to develop 300 ventilators per month under the first production cycle. This cycle should be completed in less than 8 weeks. In the second production cycle, both companies plan to increase production by up to 1,000 ventilators per month depending on the demand from government hospitals.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we are committed to supporting our country’s fight against COVID-19 crisis. We understand that ventilators are the most critical requirement at this time, and we would do our best to enhance ventilator production. The collaboration comes as a result of aligned core values of both organisations and is designed to work towards the common goal of serving the communities around where our operations are based”.

Vadodara-based MAX Ventilator is a part of A.B. Industries. Founded in 1995, A.B. Industries has been manufacturing ventilators for the past 25 years. Max Ventilator is among the top 25 ventilator brands in the world and caters primarily to private hospitals.