Mahindra Expands Coronavirus Relief Efforts To Manufacture Santiser And Supply Food

The carmaker has opened its kitchens across 10 locations in India to others who want to supply meals to the needy

The coronavirus pandemic crisis has seen many carmakers step up to help in various ways. Mahindra first announced its plans to design and make an affordable ventilator for COVID-19 patients. On top of that, the Indian brand has also been engaged in relief efforts such as supplying food to the needy and producing more sanitisers.

Mahindra’s agri-chemical plant in Gujarat, under the Mahindra Group, has received necessary licenses from regulatory authorities at both state and central levels to manufacture sanitisers since they are in short supply.

On top of that, Mahindra opened up its kitchens at 10 different locations this past week to supply meals to the needy. According to a tweet from Pawan Goenka, the Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra, the auto major has supplied over 50,000 meals and 10,000 rations in a week. The carmaker is also offering its kitchens to others who would like to use it for relief efforts. Mahindra’s kitchens have the ability to prepare upto 10,000 meals a day. The food supplies include distribution of food packets and grain packets too.

Other auto industry brands across the world are also working on ways to assist their health organisations in the battle against COVID-19.