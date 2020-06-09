Best Green Car Of The Year: Pick Your Favourite

Published On Jun 09, 2020 05:35 PM By CarDekho for Tata Nexon EV

With the electric car space drawing more attention than before, which EV catches your fancy?

India’s automobile industry is witnessing an increasing interest towards electric vehicles (EV) since the past few years. Indian carmakers such as Tata and Mahindra have launched the Nexon EV and e-Verito respectively while the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV also add up to the competition. The EV segment is set to balloon further with the introduction of new models with better range and battery packs, but which EV is the best presently? That’s exactly what you get to decide in the second round of the Auto Premier League, voting for which will begin on June 10 at 12PM. So make your opinion count!

Hyundai Kona Electric (Rs 23.75 lakh to Rs 23.94 lakh)

The Kona Electric became India’s first long-range EV when it was launched last year. Boasting a claimed range of 452km thanks to its 39.3kWh battery pack, it can do 0-100kmph in just 9.7. Hyundai offers its EV with an electric sunroof, cruise control, and auto AC with a driver-only mode. It can be charged from 0-80 per cent in less than an hour thanks to the 50kW DC fast charger.

Pros:

Claimed range of 452km as per ARAI. Even if the real world range drops by a big margin, there’s enough for a week’s worth of commuting.

3-year/unlimited km warranty on the car and 8-year/1,60,000km warranty for the battery pack.

Feature-loaded EV with features such as LED projector headlamps, 10-way powered driver’s seat, 6 airbags, an 8-inch touchscreen system, and more.

Super smooth drive experience.

Multiple charging options - DC fast charge, Level 2 AC wallbox charger & Level 1 portable charger.

Low running cost. Hyundai claims overall operational cost, including services, is 1/5th of a petrol car of the same size.

Cons:

Average cabin space.

Average boot space is on par with sub-10 lakh Rupee hatchbacks.

Limited traveling charge options. You will depend on availability of fast charge stations or have to use the portable charger that takes several hours for a full charge.

Lacks the road presence and size of rivals like the Compass or Tucson.

For more detailed information about the Hyundai Kona Electric, click here .

Mahindra e-Verito (Rs 10.11 lakh to Rs 10.47 lakh)

The electrified version of the Verito sedan has been on sale since 2016. Mahindra claims a range of 140km on a full charge for the e-Verito. It is offered with a 3-year/36,000km warranty for the battery pack and a 2-year/40,000km warranty on the car.

Pros:

Large comfortable sedan.

Low running and maintenance costs.

REVive feature helps add range in an emergency.

Cons:

Low range of just 140km.

Not many features at this price.

Warranty on the car and battery pack is quite low in comparison to the other EVs

Only driver airbag standard.

For more detailed information about the Mahindra e-Verito, click here .

MG ZS EV (Rs 20.88 lakh to Rs 23.58 lakh)

MG’s second offering in India turned out to be the electric avatar of its ZS SUV. The ZS EV is a rather simple-looking EV unlike MG’s first Indian offering, the Hector, that screams for attention. It gets a 44.5kWh battery pack that can be juiced up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes using the fast charger. MG claims a range of 340km on a single charge for the ZS EV. It is a feature-loaded EV with features such as a panoramic sunroof, a PM 2.5 air filter, and a 6-way power adjustable driver seat. In fact, it is the only EV on the list to feature a panoramic sunroof.

Pros:

Good enough range for daily and nearby weekend trips.

Peppy drivetrain.

Cons:

Could have had a more premium cabin.

For more detailed information about the MG ZS EV, click here .

Tata Tigor EV (Rs 9.54 lakh to Rs 9.85 lakh)

When Tata first launched the Tigor EV in India, it was available only for government institutions and fleet operators. However, the carmaker introduced the updated Tigor EV and made it available for the general public as well in October 2019. It now gets a range of 213km as compared to the previous range of 142km thanks to its 21.5kWh new battery pack. Tata is offering a 3-year/1,25,000km warranty on the Tigor EV. The Tigor EV is the cheapest EV on sale at the moment.

Pros:

Harman Kardon Infotainment system sounds crisp.

Claimed range is more than enough for a daily commuter with overnight charging.

Compact dimensions and space means it is a great first electric car for the family.

Cons:

Power to weight ratio results in sluggish performance.

Not enough range for intercity commutes without an additional charge.

Steep price for a fairly basic sub-compact sedan.

For more detailed information about the Tata Tigor EV, click here .

Tata Nexon EV (Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh)

Another model from Tata’s stable in the segment is the Nexon EV. It offers a range of 312km and comes with a 30.2kWh battery pack. Tata offers an 8-year/1,60,000km warranty for the battery pack of the electric SUV. It can be charged to the 80 per cent mark through a DC fast charger in 60 minutes. It gets multiple driving modes: Drive and Sports. Tata has equipped the electrified Nexon with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, and auto AC with rear AC vents.

Pros:

Silent and smooth to drive.

Sharp and handsome styling.

Well-loaded with features.

Strong safety package.

Long warranty on battery.

Comfortable and spacious cabin.

Cons:

Limited range with heavy highway usage.

Fast charging network is unreliable.

For more detailed information about the Nexon EV, click here .

Mahindra e2o Plus

The e2o was one of the longest-running EVs in India. While the earlier version was offered as a 2-door model, Mahindra later introduced the e2o Plus as a 4-door EV. Mahindra claimed a range of 140km on a single charge. It could also be fast-charged in 90 minutes. It was the cheapest EV to be offered among those on the list.

Pros:

More features than the larger e-Verito.

Great for congested city driving.

Low cost of running and maintenance.

Cons:

Low range of 140km.

No airbags.

Quick charge socket only on fleet variant.

Flimsy construction.

For more detailed information about the Mahindra e2o Plus, click here .

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Tata Nexon EV Automatic