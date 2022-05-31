Modified On May 31, 2022 12:15 PM By Tarun

The carmaker plans to have these dedicated EVs production-ready by 2025

Its upcoming dedicated EV range will be revealed in concept forms on August 15 in the UK.

Earlier teasers have confirmed three large electric SUV concepts.

These EVs will sit on a dedicated platform and won’t have any ICE counterparts.

Mahindra has signed an agreement with Volkswagen to see if the latter’s components can be used for their EVs.

Mahindra has confirmed that it will reveal its upcoming ‘Born EV’ range in concept form on August 15 in the UK. Mahindra further stated that more details about it, including teasers, will start flowing from July onwards.

Like the Tata Avinya concept, Mahindra’s upcoming EVs will be dedicated models with no existing ICE counterparts. The first teaser that came in February confirmed three new midsize to large electric SUVs. Up front, you can see the C-shaped DRL pattern identical to the XUV700, a signature styling cue that’s repeated for the tail lights.

Mahindra has already teased the interior of one of the concepts, showing off a futuristic minimalist layout. The integrated display for the instrument cluster and the touchscreen looks inspired by the XUV700. In the teaser, you can also spot a tall central console tunnel, a panoramic sunroof, a steering wheel which has been flattened at the top and bottom, and a rotary dial.

These new EVs will be built on a completely new and EV-dedicated platform. Mahindra has signed a partnership agreement with VW to consider borrowing EV components from the German carmaker’s MEB dedicated EV platform. Parts such as electric motors, battery cells and battery system components are some of the things that can be considered by Mahindra for its upcoming EV range. The idea of this move is to reduce the cost of building an EV and also speed up the process.

Mahindra aims to make these concept EVs production-ready by 2025. The carmaker has also confirmed the launch of the electric version of the XUV300 in early 2023.