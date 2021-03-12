Compact SUV Sales February 2021: Hyundai Creta Maintains Its Rank 1

Published On Mar 12, 2021 12:54 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

Maruti S-Cross sees a good 300% jump in the monthly sales

The compact SUV and crossover segment currently consists of six models: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra Scorpio, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and the Maruti S-Cross. While this segment was very popular some years back, only a couple of models of these six are still enjoying significant numbers today. Here is a detailed report on the sales of these SUVs for February 2021:

February 2021 January 2021 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 12428 12284 1.17 45.4 4.08 41.32 12137 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2505 580 331.89 9.15 0 9.15 1966 Renault Duster 337 336 0.29 1.23 3.74 -2.51 370 Kia Seltos 8305 9869 -15.84 30.34 81.82 -51.48 8886 Nissan Kicks 263 150 75.33 0.96 1.55 -0.59 130 Mahindra Scorpio 3532 4083 -13.49 12.9 8.78 4.12 3673 Total 27370 27302 0.24 99.98

The overall segment saw a very minor growth of 0.24%, registering 27,370 units sold in February compared to 27,302 units in January.

Hyundai Creta continues to maintain its lead in this list. Not only that, it is also the best selling SUV of India currently, beating the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza.

Creta, for the month of February, sees a minor growth of 1.17%, from 12,284 units sold in January to 12,428 units in February. Its market share in this segment is at almost 50% now.

Kia Seltos clocked 8,305 units in February, seeing a 15% decline from the 9,869 units sold in January 2021. It continues to maintain its second position in the list. However, if you see, its Y-o-Y market share has decreased by 50%, all thanks to the Hyundai Creta.

The third position is taken up by the Mahindra Scorpio, as usual. It saw a 14% sales decline, from 4083 units sold in January to 3532 units sold in February.

S-Cross saw a substantial jump in monthly sales, from 580 units in January to 2,505 units in February. That’s a growth of a whopping 332%, which also increased its market share by a great deal.

The Renault Duster continues to fetch poor sales despite being the most powerful SUV in this list. The difference between the last two months was just one additional unit in February.

SUV Cars In India

Nissan Kicks is the least selling SUV in this list, but it still managed to see a 75% rise. Nissan sold 263 units of the SUV in February compared to 150 units in January 2021.

