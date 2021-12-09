Citroen To Hike Prices Of The C5 Aircross From January 2022

Modified On Dec 09, 2021 11:44 AM By Rohit for Citroen C5 Aircross

The SUV is being offered with additional benefits valid till the end of 2021

Citroën will increase prices of the SUV by up to three percent.

The price hike is due to rising commodity and international freight costs.

December benefits include insurance at Re 1 and a complimentary Smart Care package.

The SUV is currently priced from Rs 31.8 lakh to Rs 32.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

French carmaker Citroën has announced that it will increase the prices of the C5 Aircross from January 2022. The premium mid-size SUV is due to become pricier by up to three percent with rising commodity and international freight costs cited as the reason.

This will be the second price hike for the C5 Aircross in a span of two months. Back in November 2021, Citroën had increased the prices of the SUV by up to a lakh. Here’s a look at the variant-wise prices (applicable in December 2021):

Variant Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Feel Rs 31.3 lakh Feel Dual Tone Rs 31.8 lakh Shine Rs 32.8 lakh

For those willing to buy the SUV before the price hike, here’s a look at some of the year-end benefits on offer:

Insurance at Re 1

Complimentary Smart Care package (for minor scratches and paint chipping)

EMI options starting from Rs 33,333 per month

Here’s a detailed look at the press release:

Citroën TO INCREASE THE PRICE OF ITS PREMIUM C-SUV THE C5 AIRCROSS FROM 1ST JANUARY 2022 OWING TO RISING COMMODITY & INTERNATIONAL OCEAN FREIGHT COSTS

Attractive Retail Benefits in December month, for Customers, before the price hike

Citroën India, today, announced an upcoming price increase for the C5 Aircross SUV with effect from 1st January 2022. The effective price increase will be up to 3 percent on the existing ex-showroom prices of the Feel and Shine variants. The continued rise in the cost of commodities and ocean freight costs has necessitated this price increase of the vehicle.

In December, the C5 Aircross SUV is being exclusively offered with attractive benefits for customers. This includes Insurance at just Rs.1*, Complimentary Smart Care package** and attractive EMI options starting from Rs 33,333/month*.

These new benefits offered in December will complement the existing Citroën 360⁰ Comfort benefits like the 30-min Guaranteed Trade-in and Citroën Service Promise, which includes 180-minute Roadside Assistance guarantee, Complimentary pick up and drop for periodic maintenance, Complimentary Service On Wheels, and Virtual Remote Diagnosis.

