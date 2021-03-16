Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Launch Confirmed For April 7

Published On Mar 16, 2021 06:50 PM By Tarun for Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen has confirmed earlier reports that the C5 Aircross will be launched on April 7. Bookings for the SUV are currently underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

Most of the details about the C5 Aircross have already been revealed, save for the prices. It will be available in two variants: Feel and Shine. Features onboard include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, six airbags, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, powered driver’s seat, TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) and front and rear parking sensors. The base spec does miss out on LED headlamps along with the sunroof and powered tailgate.

It gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is rated at 177PS and 400Nm, paired to an 8-speed torque converter automatic. This powertrain is good for 18.6kmpl and there’s no other engine or transmission on offer.

Citroen is incentivising the C5 Aircross by offering a complimentary maintenance of 5 years or 50,000 kilometres, whichever comes earlier. However, only those who buy/book the car until April 6 will be eligible for this scheme. The C5 Aircross is expected to be priced around Rs 28 lakh. It will compete against top-end variants of the Jeep Compass and the upcoming 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan.