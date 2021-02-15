Citroen C5 Aircross Official Bookings To Open On March 1

Modified On Feb 15, 2021 01:36 PM By Rohit for Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen is expected to price the SUV from Rs 28 lakh

The C5 Aircross will be offered in two variants: Feel and Shine.

Notable features include blind spot detection, modular rear seats, and park assist.

It will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Citroen’s SUV will take on the likes of the Jeep Compass and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan.

The mid-size SUV segment is set to get a French touch with the introduction of the Citroen C5 Aircross . While the carmaker unveiled the India-spec model on February 1, it will start accepting official bookings from March 1. The SUV will be available in two variants: Feel and Shine. We recently took the SUV for a spin and here’s what we thought of it .

It comes with unique styling thanks to its split headlamp setup along with dual grilles. The front bumper gets chunky faux vents with the front fog lamps tucked neatly beside them. The Citroen SUV has a length of 4,500mm and a wheelbase of 2,730mm, making it longer than its prime rival, the Jeep Compass . The rear looks quite simple compared to the front with 3D LED tail lamps and a chunkier bumper with dual exhaust tips. Citroen will offer the SUV in seven exterior shades including three dual-tone options .

Citroen has equipped the India-spec C5 Aircross with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and, of course, a panoramic sunroof (although limited to the top-spec Shine variant). Standard safety features on offer include blind spot monitoring system, six airbags as well as front and rear parking sensors.

The C5 Aircross will be a diesel-only offering. It will come with a 2.0-litre engine (177PS/400Nm), mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It will feature shift-by-wire gear shifts and multiple drive modes.

We expect Citroen to price the SUV from Rs 28 lakh onwards when it goes on sale in March. The C5 Aircross will compete with the likes of the Jeep Compass (range-topping variants) and the VW Tiguan 2021 . By the time of launch, Citroën plans to open around 10 ‘La Maison’ Citroën showrooms (the home of Citroen) in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Cochin.

*all prices ex-showroom