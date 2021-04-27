Citroen C5 Aircross Deliveries Begin Across India

Published On Apr 27, 2021 08:03 AM By Tarun for Citroen C5 Aircross

The made-in-India SUV comes in two variants, priced between Rs 29.90 lakh and Rs 31.90 lakh

The SUV was launched earlier in April.

The carmaker is offering end-to-end online purchase of the SUV.

Buyers can also choose financing options and insurance online.

Features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, dual-zone climate control, adjustable rear seats, blind spot monitoring, and semi-autonomous parking assist.

Its 177PS 2.0-litre diesel engine is paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic.

The SUV competes with the top-spec Jeep Compass and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan.

Citroen has begun deliveries of the C5 Aircross in India. The SUV was launched earlier this month, with the Feel variant priced at Rs 29.90 lakh and the top-spec Shine at Rs 31.90 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The carmaker is offering 100 percent direct online purchase of the SUV, with doorstep delivery in over 50 cities. Plus, you can go online and choose your preferred financing option, insurance, annual maintenance packages, warranty, exchange offers, and a host of other accessories.

The Citroen C5 Aircross features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, adjustable rear seats (with reclining, sliding, and folding functionality), powered driver’s seat, and cruise control.

Passenger safety is secured by six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, fog lights with cornering function, semi-autonomous parking assist, tyre pressure monitoring, ISOFIX, traction control, a rear parking camera, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

The C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine (mated to an 8-speed automatic), producing 177PS and 400Nm. The made-in-India SUV rivals the range-topping variants of the Jeep Compass and the upcoming 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Read More on : C5 Aircross Automatic