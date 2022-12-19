English | हिंदी

Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Real-world Petrol-manual Fuel Efficiency Compared

Modified On Dec 19, 2022 10:58 AM By Sonny for Tata Punch

We find out which of these unique rivals to conventional hatchbacks with similar performance is better for your fuel budget

C3 Vs Punch

The mid-size hatchback segment in India has fresh competition from niche models that offer distinct styling with similar practicalities, namely the Tata Punch and the more recently launched Citroen C3. The French marquee’s first mass-market car for India gets the choice of two 1.2-litre petrol engines - a naturally aspirated unit and a turbocharged one, both with manual transmissions. Meanwhile, the Punch also uses a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine with a manual transmission. We’ve put both models through our fuel-efficiency test and it seems fair to compare the results of these different yet similar offerings.

Let’s start with the key figures for the powertrains of both models:

Specifications

Citroen C3

Tata Punch

Engine 

1.2-litre petrol

1.2-litre petrol

Power

82PS

86PS

Torque

115Nm

113Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

Claimed fuel efficiency

19.8 kmpl

18.97 kmpl

Tested fuel efficiency (City)

15.18 kmpl

13.86 kmpl

Tested Fuel Efficiency (Highway)

20.27 kmpl

17.08 kmpl

Citroen C3 rear

The C3 is clearly more frugal than the Punch, in both city and highway driving conditions. Yes, it has 4PS of power but it also has an extra 2Nm of torque, so the output difference is not significant enough for the 2-3kmpl extra that it delivers over the entry-level Tata SUV. Our best guess for the reasons behind this difference is that the Punch may be heavier despite being smaller, and not as aero efficient as the entry-level Citroen.

Tata Punch

Based on our efficiency test results, here’s how the two models are expected to fare in mixed driving conditions:

Mileage

City:Highway (50:50)

City:Highway (25:75)

City:Highway (75:25)

Citroen C3

17.35 kmpl

18.7 kmpl

16.19 kmpl

Tata Punch

15.3 kmpl

16.14 kmpl

14.54 kmpl

The Citroen C3 offers an extra 2kmpl over the Tata Punch in balanced city and highway use. That advantage drops to 1.6kmpl when driving primarily in city traffic, and increases to 2.5kmpl with more driving on highways. In every condition, the C3 is clearly the more frugal one.

Citroen C3

What do the prices say?

The Citroen C3 variants with the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine are priced from Rs 5.88 lakh to Rs 6.8 lakh. Meanwhile, the manual variants of the Tata Punch are priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.94 lakh with a lot more features for the premium. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving style, climatic conditions, and the car’s condition. If you own a Citroen C3 with the naturally aspirated petrol engine, or a manual variant of the Tata Punch, drop your findings in the comments section below – we would love to hear from you.

