Modified On Dec 19, 2022 10:58 AM By Sonny for Tata Punch

We find out which of these unique rivals to conventional hatchbacks with similar performance is better for your fuel budget

The mid-size hatchback segment in India has fresh competition from niche models that offer distinct styling with similar practicalities, namely the Tata Punch and the more recently launched Citroen C3. The French marquee’s first mass-market car for India gets the choice of two 1.2-litre petrol engines - a naturally aspirated unit and a turbocharged one, both with manual transmissions. Meanwhile, the Punch also uses a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine with a manual transmission. We’ve put both models through our fuel-efficiency test and it seems fair to compare the results of these different yet similar offerings.

Let’s start with the key figures for the powertrains of both models:

Specifications Citroen C3 Tata Punch Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol Power 82PS 86PS Torque 115Nm 113Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 19.8 kmpl 18.97 kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (City) 15.18 kmpl 13.86 kmpl Tested Fuel Efficiency (Highway) 20.27 kmpl 17.08 kmpl

The C3 is clearly more frugal than the Punch, in both city and highway driving conditions. Yes, it has 4PS of power but it also has an extra 2Nm of torque, so the output difference is not significant enough for the 2-3kmpl extra that it delivers over the entry-level Tata SUV. Our best guess for the reasons behind this difference is that the Punch may be heavier despite being smaller, and not as aero efficient as the entry-level Citroen.

Based on our efficiency test results, here’s how the two models are expected to fare in mixed driving conditions:

Mileage City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) Citroen C3 17.35 kmpl 18.7 kmpl 16.19 kmpl Tata Punch 15.3 kmpl 16.14 kmpl 14.54 kmpl

The Citroen C3 offers an extra 2kmpl over the Tata Punch in balanced city and highway use. That advantage drops to 1.6kmpl when driving primarily in city traffic, and increases to 2.5kmpl with more driving on highways. In every condition, the C3 is clearly the more frugal one.

What do the prices say?

The Citroen C3 variants with the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine are priced from Rs 5.88 lakh to Rs 6.8 lakh. Meanwhile, the manual variants of the Tata Punch are priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.94 lakh with a lot more features for the premium. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving style, climatic conditions, and the car’s condition. If you own a Citroen C3 with the naturally aspirated petrol engine, or a manual variant of the Tata Punch, drop your findings in the comments section below – we would love to hear from you.

Read More on : Tata Punch AMT