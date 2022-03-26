Citroen C3 Production Underway In Brazil, Will Launch In India Soon

Published On Mar 26, 2022 01:48 PM By Sonny for Citroen C3

The all-new sub-compact C3 made its pre-production premiere in 2021

Citroen will locally manufacture the C3 in multiple markets, including India and Brazil.

Market-wise variations will affect feature-set and engine choices but no change to design.

Expected features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver’s display.

India-spec details of the C3 will be revealed closer to launch.

It is slated to launch later this year as a rival to the likes of the Tata Punch and Renault Kiger.

The new sub-4m version of the Citroen C3 that was debuted in 2021 is designed for multiple markets where those dimensions are in high demand. While it is expected to be launched in India by mid-2022, Citroen has started production of the C3 at its Porto Real plant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This version of the C3 has hatchback-like proportions with a crossover styling and 180mm of ground clearance. It features various design details that can be seen across various Citroen models, like the C5 Aircross which is also offered in India. While details of the final India-spec C3 are yet to be revealed, it is expected to get most of the features showcased in its global premier. That includes a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and bright accents for the interior. Based on the debut-spec model, it will feature rugged styling for the cabin to accentuate the SUV aspect of the C3.

Related: New Citroen C3 Detailed In 14 Pictures

Citroen has not announced the powertrain details of the C3 either, except that it will be a petrol-only offering. The India-spec model is expected to get naturally-aspirated and turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engines.

The C3 will also be locally manufactured in India at the company’s Thiruvallar plant in Tamil Nadu. It is expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen’s first mass-market model for India will be taking on the likes of the Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and hatchbacks like the Maruti Swift, Maruti Ignis, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.