Modified On Oct 23, 2023 01:08 PM By Shreyash for Citroen C3

The festive prices for the Citroen C3 hatchback are only valid for deliveries made till October 31

The C3 hatchback gets a price cut of up to Rs 57,000.

Customers can buy the Citroen C3 now and they can start paying EMIs from 2024.

The automaker is running a ‘Care Festival’ service camp from October 17 to November 4.

During the service camp, customers will get a 40-point vehicle health check package.

Carmaker is offering 15 percent discount on car care products, and 10 percent off on select accessories and labour charges.

Citroen is running a nationwide ‘Care Festival’ service camp for this festive period, valid across its authorised dealerships in India. The camp has already started on October 17, and will run till November 4. During this period, the French carmaker is also offering big savings on the purchase of the C3 hatchback by reducing its prices for a limited time. We have detailed the variant-wise prices for the hatchback in the table below:

Variant Regular Price Offer Price Difference Live Rs 6.16 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh (-) Rs 17,000 Fee Rs 7.08 lakh Rs 6.53 lakh (-) Rs 55,000 Shine Rs 7.60 lakh Rs 7.03 lakh (-) Rs 57,000 Feel Turbo Rs 8.28 lakh Rs 7.79 lakh (-) Rs 49,000 Shine Turbo Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh (-) Rs 51,000

The hatchback gets a price reduction of up to Rs 57,000, with the highest price cut on top-spec Shine variants. Please note that these prices are only applicable on deliveries made till October 31st.

The benefits for the C3 hatchback during this period also include a 5-year or 50,000 km maintenance program and a 5-year or 100,000 km extended warranty. If you are purchasing the C3 hatchback now, you can start paying your EMIs from 2024. By combining all these offers, the total benefits on the C3 hatchback amount to Rs 99,000.

Care Festival Benefits

During this service campaign, existing Citroen customers will receive a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check-up package. Customers who schedule their service appointments can enjoy up to a 15 percent discount on car care products, a 10 percent discount on select accessories, and savings of up to 10 percent on labor charges.

Citroen currently retails four cars in India – C3 hatchback, eC3 electric hatchback, C3 Aircross compact SUV, and C5 Aircross mid-size SUV. The automaker has recently revealed the european-spec eC3, and here’s how it differs from its India-spec version.

