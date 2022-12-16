Published On Dec 16, 2022 05:56 PM By Rohit for Citroen C3

We tested the entry-level engine option for the French hatchback to see how frugal it is in real-world conditions

Citroen truly entered the Indian mass-market this year with the launch of the C3 hatchback, priced from Rs 5.88 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine. While the former gets a five-speed MT, the latter comes with a six-speed shifter. We recently tested the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated version of the Citroen C3 to find out its real-world fuel efficiency and check how true it stays to the carmaker’s claims.

Before we go ahead, let’s take a look at its technical details:

Engine 1.2-litre N.A. petrol Power 82PS Torque 115Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 19.8kmpl Tested Fuel Efficiency (City) 15.18kmpl Tested Fuel Efficiency (Highway) 20.27kmpl

The C3 failed to match its claimed fuel economy figures in the city runs but surpassed it, albeit by a small margin, when being driven on the highway.

Let’s see how it performs in mixed driving conditions:

Mileage City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) 17.35kmpl 18.70kmpl 16.19kmpl

If you plan on driving the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated version of the C3 primarily within the city, expect it to return around 16kmpl. For those frequently travelling on highways, fuel efficiency will likely improve by more than 2.5kmpl. However, if you intend on driving within city limits and on the highway in equal measure, expect fuel efficiency to hover around the 17-kmpl mark. With a 30-litre fuel tank, you can expect around 450-550 kilometres between refills based on our tested economy figures.

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving style, climate, and the car’s overall condition. Also, if you own the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated version of the C3, share your findings in the comment section below. We would love to hear from you.

