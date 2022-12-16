English | हिंदी

Citroen C3 Petrol Manual Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

Published On Dec 16, 2022 05:56 PM By Rohit for Citroen C3

We tested the entry-level engine option for the French hatchback to see how frugal it is in real-world conditions

Citroen C3

Citroen truly entered the Indian mass-market this year with the launch of the C3 hatchback, priced from Rs 5.88 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine. While the former gets a five-speed MT, the latter comes with a six-speed shifter. We recently tested the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated version of the Citroen C3 to find out its real-world fuel efficiency and check how true it stays to the carmaker’s claims.

Before we go ahead, let’s take a look at its technical details:

Engine

1.2-litre N.A. petrol

Power

82PS

Torque

115Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

19.8kmpl

Tested Fuel Efficiency (City)

15.18kmpl

Tested Fuel Efficiency (Highway)

20.27kmpl

Citroen C3

The C3 failed to match its claimed fuel economy figures in the city runs but surpassed it, albeit by a small margin, when being driven on the highway.

Also Read: Citroen’s All-electric C3 Christened eC3

Let’s see how it performs in mixed driving conditions:

Mileage

City:Highway (50:50)

City:Highway (25:75)

City:Highway (75:25)

17.35kmpl

18.70kmpl

16.19kmpl

If you plan on driving the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated version of the C3 primarily within the city, expect it to return around 16kmpl. For those frequently travelling on highways, fuel efficiency will likely improve by more than 2.5kmpl. However, if you intend on driving within city limits and on the highway in equal measure, expect fuel efficiency to hover around the 17-kmpl mark. With a 30-litre fuel tank, you can expect around 450-550 kilometres between refills based on our tested economy figures.

Citroen C3 rear

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving style, climate, and the car’s overall condition. Also, if you own the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated version of the C3, share your findings in the comment section below. We would love to hear from you.

R
Published by
Rohit
