This special edition is based on the top-spec Savvy trim and can only be had in a 7-seater configuration

The MG Gloster recently received two new special Storm editions, Desertstorm and Snowstorm, which come with cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior, for a more rugged look. As these special editions have reached dealerships, we have now got hold of the Snowstorm edition’s images. Take a look at it in this detailed gallery of 10 images below.

Exterior

The first thing you notice in the Snowstorm edition is the new “Pearl White” shade. At the front, it gets a black treatment for the redesigned grille, black bumper, and a red insert under the bumper.

It also gets smoked LED headlights which sport red accents.

On the side, it gets all-black 19-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers, and the door handles are also finished in a contrasting black shade.

Here, the ORVMs are also in a glossy black shade, with a glossy red insert, and you can find the “Snowstorm” badging on the front fenders. The window beltline and the roof rails have been blacked out, further adding to the floating roof-like effect on the SUV.

At the back, not a lot is different. You still get a chrome strip between the tail lights and the badging on either side. But, here you get red accents on the bumper, the “Gloster” badge is finished in black, and it comes with quad exhaust tips.

Interior

The cabin of the Snowstorm edition gets an all-black treatment, with a black dashboard and a black centre console. However, while there are no red accents here, the cabin does get brushed silver accents on the centre console, central AC vents, and steering wheel.

The front seats are finished in black leatherette with contrast white stitching. The driver seat still has ventilation, heating, massage, and memory function, and there are no feature additions with this special edition.

Its feature list contains a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker sound system, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, 6 airbags, and a full suite of level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

MG is offering the Snowstorm edition only in a 7-seater configuration, so this version comes with a bench seat in the second row, which gets the same colour treatment.

Price

The MG Gloster Snowstorm is available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups, with a sole automatic transmission, and is priced from Rs 41.05 lakh to Rs 43.87 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition does not have any direct rival, but can be considered an alternative to the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian.

