Carmakers Spring Back To Life With 6 New Launches Last Week

Modified On Jul 19, 2020 01:21 PM By Dhruv.A for Honda City

It was the most exciting week for the automotive world in recent memory

Auto manufacturers seem to have embraced the new normal. We are technically still under lockdown and are likely to remain under it in the coming days as well. That means car sales have remained mild at best but that hasn’t deterred automakers from launching new vehicles. And conducting these many launches within the span of a week only shows resilience and bullish attitude, which is actually the need of the hour. Here’s a lowdown of cars launched last week.

Ford EcoSport: The EcoSport has received a more affordable petrol automatic variant that undercuts the top-spec model by Rs 90,000. How much do you have to shell out for it? Check it out here.

2020 Hyundai Tucson: After showcasing it at the Auto Expo 2020, Hyundai has finally launched the facelifted Tucson with prices starting at Rs 22.30 lakh. This package gets updated exterior, interior, engines and new features.

Honda City: The City has to be the most high-profile launch of the last week. The fifth-gen model is only slightly more expensive than the fourth-gen sedan which will remain on sale alongside. Here’s how much you have to spend for the latest Honda.

Skoda Rapid Rider Plus: Skoda has halted bookings of the Rapid Rider to clear the backlog. At the same time, it has launched a new Rapid Rider ‘Plus’ that commands a premium of Rs 50,000 over the base variant. What does it offer for that premium? Answer here.

MG Hector Plus: MG’s six-seater SUV, the Hector Plus, began its launch proceedings this week. It’s priced really competitively with a starting price of Rs 13.49 lakh. But the prices are soon going to increase by upto Rs 50,000. Here’s the entire price list and the date when prices increase.

Audi RS 7 Sportback: Audi’s most powerful saloon has set foot in India. The Audi RS 7 Sportback features a massive V8 twin-turbo petrol engine that takes it from 0-100kmph in 3.6 seconds on the way to a top speed of 250kmph (electronically limited). This one car can take care of your thrills as well as family duties. This is how much you have to pay for it.

Nissan Magnite Unveil: Wait, what’s an unveil doing in this list? Well, there’s a lot riding on the shoulders of Nissan’s upcoming SUV and that’s why it was one of the most important headline of the week. It looks promising, boasts of segment-first features and should get a very competitive pricing.

