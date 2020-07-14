MG Hector vs Hector Plus: Which SUV To Pick?

Published On Jul 14, 2020 06:04 PM By Dhruv for MG Hector Plus

Now that you can seat six in the Hector, should that be your only criteria to judge if you should get the Hector Plus?

The Hector now has a ‘Plus’ in front of its name. What that brings to the table, or rather to the Hector’s cabin, is the ability to seat one extra person. Or you could see it as added comfort for the two people in the middle row. So, yes, the Hector Plus is a six-seater, but does that automatically make it the better option over the regular Hector?

Let’s find that out by comparing their similarly priced variants. But before we dive deep into their brochures, let’s take a look at the difference in dimensions and powertrain specs, if there are any.

Dimensions

Measurements MG Hector MG Hector Plus Difference Length 4655mm 4720mm 75mm Width 1835mm 1835mm Nil Height 1760mm 1760mm Nil Wheelbase 2750mm 2750mm Nil Boot space (third row down) NA 530 litres NA Boot Space (all rows up) 587 litres 155 litres 437 litres

The Hector Plus is longer because of its restyles. The regular Hector offers more boot space with all rows up because the Hector Plus gets a third row. With the third row down, the Hector Plus still falls short of the regular Hector in the cargo area, because the addition of a third row of seating eats up some space.

Pictured here: Five-seater Hector

Powertrain

We are not comparing the powertrains here as both cars have exactly the same mechanicals. Their details are given below.

Displacement 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild hybrid 2.0-litre diesel Max Power 143PS 143PS 170PS Peak Torque 250Nm 250Nm 350Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

Price Comparison

Pictured here: Six-seater Hector Plus

In our comparisons, we only pick variants that share a similar powertrain and are priced within Rs 50,000 of each other.

MG Hector MG Hector Plus Style - Petrol MT - Rs 12.84 lakh Super - Petrol MT - Rs 13.64 lakh Style - Petrol MT - Rs 13.49 lakh Style - Diesel MT - Rs 14 lakh Style - Diesel MT - Rs 14.44 lakh Super - Petrol Hybrid MT - Rs 14.22 lakh Super - Diesel MT - Rs 15 lakh Super Diesel MT - Rs 15.65 lakh Smart - Petrol Hybrid MT - Rs 15.32 lakh Smart - Petrol DCT - Rs 16 lakh Smart - Petrol DCT - Rs 16.65 lakh Smart - Diesel MT - Rs 16.50 lakh Sharp - Petrol Hybrid MT - Rs 16.64 lakh Smart - Diesel MT - Rs 17.15 lakh Sharp - Petrol Hybrid MT - Rs 17.29 lakh Sharp - Petrol DCT - Rs 17.56 lakh Sharp - Diesel MT - 17.89 lakh Sharp - Petrol DCT - Rs 18.21 lakh Sharp - Diesel MT - Rs 18.21 lakh

As you can see in the table above, that overlap only happens once in the case of petrol and once for diesel.

MG Hector Super vs MG Hector Plus Style (Petrol-MT)

MG Hector Super Rs 13.64 lakh MG Hector Plus Style Rs 13.49 lakh Difference Rs 15,000 (MG Hector Super is more expensive.)

Common features: Dual front airbags, ESP, Traction Control, ABS with EBD and brake assist, disc brakes on all four wheels, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, cornering front fog lamps, rear defogger, speed sensing auto door lock, ISOFIX points, 3 point seat belts for all passengers, front seat belts pretensioner and load limiter, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, LED rear fog lamps, LED DRLs, turn indicators on ORVMs, multi-information display, remote keyless entry, power adjustable ORVMs, tilt adjustable steering, second row AC vents, 12V power socket in front, height adjustable driver seat, USB charging for first two rows, front and rear power windows, cooled glove box, flat floor, first and second row height adjustable headrests, height adjustable front seat belts, all windows down by remote, rear wipe and wash, follow me home headlamps, four speakers and audio system with Bluetooth/USB/Aux.

What Hector Super gets over Hector Plus Style: Front parking sensors, alloy wheels, roof rails, cruise control, 60:40 split second row, rear armrest with cupholders, driver and co-driver vanity mirror, rear parcel curtain, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and steering mounted audio controls.

What Hector Plus Style gets over Hector Super: Captain seats in second row with slide and recline, 50:50 split third row seats, third row AC vents, USB charging for third row and height adjustable headrests in third row.

Verdict

Pictured here: Five-seater Hector

While you are paying Rs 15,000 for the Hector Super, you are definitely getting features worth more. The touchscreen system in itself can chalk up that amount. On top of that, front parking sensors, alloy wheels and more simply tilt the scales in its favour. So if five or six seats don’t make a difference for you, pick the MG Hector Super in this comparison.

MG Hector Style vs MG Hector Plus Style (Diesel-MT)

MG Hector Style Rs 14 lakh MG Hector Plus Style Rs 14.44 lakh Difference Rs 44,000 (MG Hector Plus Style is more expensive.)

Common features: Dual front airbags, ESP, Traction Control, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, disc brakes on all four wheels, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, cornering front fog lamps, rear defogger, speed sensing auto door lock, ISOFIX points, 3 point seat belts for all passengers, front seat belts pretensioner and load limiter, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, LED rear fog lamps, LED DRLs, turn indicators on ORVMs, 3.5-inch multi-information display, remote keyless entry, power adjustable ORVMs, tilt adjustable steering, second row AC vents, 12V power socket in front, height adjustable driver seat, USB charging for first two rows, front and rear power windows, cooled glove box, flat floor, first and second row height adjustable headrests, height adjustable front seat belts, all windows down by remote, rear wipe and wash, follow me home headlamps, four speakers and audio system with Bluetooth/USB/Aux.

What Hector Style gets over Hector Plus Style: 60:40 split second row and rear armrest with cupholders.

What Hector Plus Style gets over Hector Style: Captain seats in second row with slide and recline, 50:50 split third row seats, third row AC vents, USB charging for third row and height adjustable headrests in third row.

Verdict

Pictured here: Six-seater Hector Plus

If five or six seats don’t make a difference, then you are paying Rs 44,000 extra for nothing. However, if that third row does make a difference for you, then MG is offering AC vents, USB charging and more for the third row in the Hector Plus Style. The added money that you are paying here is simply for the premium that the Hector Plus commands for its added row of seats and captain seats in the middle row. Pick the Hector Style if you don’t need six seats. Otherwise, the Hector Plus Style is offering usable features for the price it is commanding and good value for money given the added seating capacity.

