Maruti Continues To Be The Best-selling Carmaker in FY25, While Toyota And Mahindra Register The Highest Gains

Maruti, Mahindra, Toyota, Kia, MG Motor and Skoda have seen a growth in sales, while carmakers like Hyundai, Tata, Volkswagen and Honda have witnessed a slump.

The Indian automotive market wrapped up FY25 with notable shifts in car brand performance. While Maruti continues to rule the charts with a dominant market share, it's the year-on-year (YoY) growth of brands like Toyota and Mahindra that has been impressive. Meanwhile, a few big names such as Hyundai, Tata, and Honda witnessed a dip in sales this time. Here's a simplified breakdown of how each brand fared.

Brand FY 2025 FY 2024 YoY Growth/ Dip (%) Market Share FY 2025 (%) Market Share FY 2024 (%) Maruti 17,60,765 17,59,882 0.1 40.8 41.4 Hyundai 5,98,666 6,14,721 -2.6 13.9 14.6 Tata 5,53,591 5,70,979 -3 12.8 13.5 Mahindra 5,51,487 4,59,864 19.9 12.8 10.9 Toyota 3,09,508 2,46,129 25.8 7.2 5.8 Kia 2,55,207 2,45,634 3.9 5.9 5.8 Honda 65,925 86,584 -23.9 1.5 2.1 MG 62,167 55,549 11.9 1.4 1.3 Skoda 44,862 44,520 0.8 1 1.1 Volkswagen 42,230 43,197 -2.2 1 1

Key Takeaways

Maruti, despite almost flat year-on-year (YoY) figures, retained its top position with over 17 lakh unit sales in FY25. Their popular hatchback, Maruti Wagon R, has taken the lead in sales, with models like the Maruti Ertiga and Maruti Fronx seeing a great surge compared to the past fiscal year.

Hyundai and Tata Motors reported a decline in sales by 2.6 percent and 3 percent, respectively, compared to FY2024. For Hyundai, models like the Creta and Venue continued to perform well, but the carmaker faced tough competition in the hatchback, mid-size SUV and the EV segments. On the other hand, Tata Motors, despite being a leader in the EV space, witnessed a declining sales trend, probably due to low numbers from hatchbacks as well as midsize SUVs.

Mahindra and Toyota have posted the highest growth among all carmakers in FY2025, seeing a solid jump of 19.9 percent and 25.8 percent, respectively. Mahindra’s growth has been largely driven by its popular SUVs like Scorpio N, Thar, and XUV700, all of which have seen high demand. Toyota’s impressive growth came on the back of its MPVs, including the Innova Hycross and the badge-engineered models like Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Glanza.

Kia and MG Motor India have also seen a healthy growth in their sales. Kia sold over 2.5 lakh units in FY2025, with the Sonet and Seltos accounting for most of its sales, and the new Kia Syros also adding some good numbers. For MG, its best-selling MG Windsor EV carried most of the load, followed by models like the MG Hector and MG Comet.

Volkswagen and Skoda maintained a flat trajectory with over 40,000 units sold by each. The Kushaq and Slavia continue to be the backbone of Skoda’s India operations. Both brands have the least market share in this list at 1 percent each.

Honda experienced the steepest decline among all other carmakers in this list, with a YoY drop in sales by 23.9 percent. The brand managed to sell only about 65,000 units in FY25. The Honda Amaze is its mainstay model, with City and Elevate contributing the rest.

