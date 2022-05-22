Modified On May 22, 2022 09:46 AM By Sonny

This week saw Mahindra announce many details about its upcoming SUV, the launches of premium SUVs and the loss of a small Hyundai

In this week’s news reel, we got a lot of information about Mahindra’s upcoming SUV. During the same period, larger and more premium SUVs were launched and an iconic moniker was discontinued for the second time. Here’re all the big headlines from the past week that you might have missed:

Lots of news about the Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra confirmed the name for the Scorpio’s successor and unveiled its exterior design towards the end of the week. It also announced that the Scorpio-N will be arriving on June 27. Ahead of the unveil, we found out the following:

Launches

The Jeep Meridian is here

Jeep has launched the Meridian three-row SUV with introductory prices starting from Rs 29.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The diesel-only model is available in two trims: Limited and Limited(O).

New Harrier XZS

The Tata Harrier got a new XZS variant that is positioned between the XZ and XZ+ trims. It is offered in both manual and automatic variants. The XZS is around Rs 35,000 more affordable than the top-spec XZ+ and up to Rs 1.3 lakh pricier than the XZ.

2022 Range Rover Sport

The latest version of the dynamic iteration of the luxurious Range Rover SUV has been launched in India . It is available in three trims and offered with just one powertrain: a 3-litre diesel with mild-hybrid tech making 345PS/700Nm.

Dealers accepting offline bookingsfor the 2022 Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai sub-4m SUV is due to arrive in a facelifted avatar this June. We got news that some dealerships had started accepting offline bookings for the same. It has been spied testing under camouflage many times, including a potential N-Line variant identified by the dual-tip exhaust.

Hyundai Santro discontinued

The entry-level Hyundai hatchback has been axed once again. The Santro is no longer in production and only the leftover dealer stock is up for sale. It was offered with a 1.1-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual with the choice of an AMT. It was the only car in its segment to offer rear AC vents.

Citroen EV to arrive in 2023

The Stellantis group, Citroen’s parent conglomerate, recently highlighted India’s role in its global strategy. The Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares also confirmed that Citroen will introduce an India-centric EV in the market in 2023 , underpinned by the same architecture as the upcoming C3 sub-4m offering.

Read More on : Venue on road price