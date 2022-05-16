Published On May 16, 2022 03:04 PM By Tarun for Tata Harrier

This new variant is wedged between the XZ and top-end XZ+ grades

The new XZS variant is priced from Rs 20 lakh onward.

New XZS variant commands Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh over the XZ variant.

Gains features like panoramic sunroof, 6-way adjustable driver seat over XZ.

Misses out on ventilated front seats and connected car tech

Powered by a 170PS 2.0-litre diesel engine, with 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options.

Tata has silently introduced a new variant named XZS to the Harrier SUV’s line-up that is positioned between the XZ and the top-spec XZ+ trims.

Below is the price difference between the 2022 Tata Harrier XZ trim and the newly launched XZS grade:

XZS XZ Difference XZS - Rs 20 lakh XZ - Rs 18.75 lakh Rs 1.25 lakh XZS DT - Rs 20.20 lakh XZ DT - Rs 18.95 lakh Rs 1.25 lakh XZS Dark Edition - Rs 20.30 lakh - - XZAS - Rs 21.30 lakh XZA - Rs 20 lakh Rs 1.30 lakh XZAS DT - Rs Rs 21.50 lakh XZA DT - Rs 20.25 lakh Rs Rs 1.25 lakh XZAS Dark Edition - Rs 21.60 lakh - -

As can be seen from the table above, the new XZS trim commands a premium of between Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh over the XZ variant. At the same time, it’s priced Rs 35,000 less than the top-spec XZ+ trim, which just packs two more features.

The Harrier XZS offers a panoramic sunroof, 6-way adjustable driver seat, adjustable lumbar support, auto-dimming IRVM, and 17-inch dual tone alloys over the XZ variant. In comparison with the XZ+, it just misses out on ventilated front seats and iRA connected car technology.

Since the Harrier XZS is one of the top trims, it’s loaded with all the bells and whistles. Its feature list includes Xenon HID projector headlamps, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 9-speaker JBL sound system, automatic AC, wipers, and headlamps, six airbags, and a rear parking camera.

The Harrier is offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine (making 170PS and 350Nm), that’s paired with either a 6-speed manual and or an automatic transmission based on the customer’s choice.

The SUV retails from Rs 14.65 lakh to Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and rivals the Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector. It’s also an alternative to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

