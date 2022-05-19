Modified On May 19, 2022 06:44 PM By Tarun for Jeep Meridian

The Meridian is a 7-seater offering with an optional AWD

Priced from Rs 29.90 lakh to Rs 36.95 lakh

Available in two trims - Limited and Limited (O).

Features full LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, 10.2-inch touchscreen system, and digital driver’s display.

Safety is covered by six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill start/descent assist, and TPMS.

Powered by the Compass’s 170PS 2-litre diesel engine with 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmissions.

Jeep has introduced the Meridian in India, with introductory prices starting from Rs 29.90 to Rs 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in Limited and Limited (O) trims. Its pre-launch bookings are already open and the deliveries are scheduled to commence in June.

Variants Diesel-MT Diesel AT Limited FWD Rs 29.90 lakh Rs 31.80 lakh Limited (O) FWD Rs 32.40 lakh Rs 34.30 lakh Limited (O) AWD - Rs 36.95 lakh

The Meridian is offered with seven seats, including three-seater and two-seater benches for the second and third row respectively. The second row seats come with the one-touch tumble function but lack the sliding functionality. The third-row seats can be folded fully flat to increase the boot capacity. With all the three rows up, you have 170 litres of boot space, and up to 481 litres with the third row folded.

Dimensions Meridian Length 4769mm Width 1859mm Height 1698mm Wheelbase 2782mm Ground clearance 203mm

The Jeep Meridian features Full LED lighting (auto projector headlamps, DRLs, cornering fog lamps, and tail lights), powered tail gate, dual-pane sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, and wireless charging.

Safety is covered by six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, traction control, electronic stability control, hill start assist, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Meridian gets the Compass’s 2-litre diesel engine, rated at 170PS and 350Nm. The transmission options include 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic, both offered with front-wheel and all-wheel drive options. For off-roading credentials, Jeep offers the SUV with all-season tyres, hill descent control (only for AWD AT), frequency select damping suspension, Selec Terrain drive modes (Mud, Snow, and Sand only for AWD), and a 4WD low switch, which basically locks the transmission at the first gear during off-roading.

The Jeep Meridian rivals the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and Mahindra Alturas.

Read More on : Meridian diesel