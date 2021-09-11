Model 3 Aside, Tesla’s Now Started Testing The Model Y Electric SUV In India

Published On Sep 11, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tesla Model Y

The Model Y could be priced from Rs 70 lakh onwards and is expected to be launched in early 2022

Tesla sells the Model Y in two variants: Long Range and Performance.

Their claimed range figures stand at 525km and 488km, respectively.

Both variants get an all-wheel drive setup with two motors each.

Feature highlights include a 15-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, and a panoramic glass roof.

While we know that Tesla’s first product for India will likely be the Model 3 (which has been spied a couple of times), the American EV maker seems to have already started preparing for the second offering. We can say this because our sister concern, PowerDrift, recently spotted a test mule (without any camouflage) of the Model Y which could possibly be for homologation needs.

Internationally, Tesla’s SUV is sold in two variants: Long Range AWD and Performance. While the former can carry up to seven people, the Performance variant has a five-seater layout.

Here’s a look at their technical details:

Variant Long Range Performance Number of Electric Motor (s) 2 (one on each axle) 2 (one on each axle) Range 525km 488km Drivetrain AWD AWD 0-96kmph 4.8 seconds 3.5 seconds

Just charging the Tesla SUV for 15 minutes at one of its superchargers can give you a range of up to 260km.

In terms of features, the Model Y is equipped with a 15-inch tablet-like display which runs a host of controls of the electric SUV. Other features on board include 12-way adjustable and heated front and rear seats, panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, and wireless charging. However, the showstopper is its semi-autonomous Autopilot technology which comes with features such as blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, front and rear sensors, adaptive cruise control, collision warning and emergency brake assist.

Tesla is expected to price the Model Y from Rs 70 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). The electric SUV is expected to go on sale in early 2022. Although the Indian government doesn’t offer any subsidies on imported electric vehicles, Tesla has been trying to convince the authorities for a change in decision. Following the order of the Indian government, Tesla is now in talks with Indian component manufacturers for the supply of parts.

Tesla recently seems to have homologated four models in India as seen on the Government of India’s VAHAN portal. Since the EV maker offers the Model 3 in only three variants, we believe it has been homologating more models for our market, suggesting that the Model Y could be the second one.