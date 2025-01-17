BYD Yangwang U8 SUV Makes Its India Debut At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Yangwang U8 is a plug-in-hybrid SUV from BYD which features a quad motor setup and produces a combined output of over 1,100 PS

The BYD Yangwang U8, a flagship SUV from the Chinese EV-maker, has made its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The U8 features a quad-motor range-extender powertrain with a petrol engine. Globally, BYD retails the U8 flagship SUV under its Yangwang branding, which is BYD's premium hand. Here’s everything you need to know about this SUV.

BYD Yangwang U8 Design

The BYD Yangwang U8 features a traditional boxy SUV silhouette and looks bold owing to its rugged design elements. The fascia is adorned by a pixelated pattern grille and the same pattern can be seen inside the headlights and DRL housings. Along the side it gets squared wheel arches and blacked out wheels, while it also gets flush-type door handles. At the rear, there’s a large tailgate mounted spare wheel, while the LED tail lights repeat the same pixelated pattern design.

Plush And Feature-rich Interior

Inside, the U8 SUV gets a brown cabin theme and comes in a 5-seater configuration. It not only features a triple screen setup for front passengers, even rear passengers get infotainment screens placed on the headrests. Its feature list includes multi-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, 22-speaker sound system, and powered and ventilated front seats.

Powertrain Details

BYD offers the Yangwang U8 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, featuring a large battery pack and a petrol engine. It also features a quad motor setup and produces a whopping up to 1200 PS. The U8 offers a claimed range of up to 1000 km. The U8 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds, and as per BYD, it is also capable of floating in water for up to 30 minutes.

Will It Be Launched In India?

BYD has yet not confirmed whether it will launch the Yangwang U8 SUV in India. If launched, it could be an alternative to the likes of premium SUVs like Land Rover Range Rover, BMW X7, and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

