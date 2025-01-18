BYD Sealion 7 EV Unveiled In India At Auto Expo 2025, To Be Launched By March 2025

Modified On Jan 18, 2025 11:46 AM By Dipan for BYD Sealion 7

The BYD Sealion 7 EV comes with a 82.5 kWh battery pack option with a claimed range of more than 500 km

Gets all-LED lighting, flush-door handles and 19-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Interior gets an upmarket dashboard with white leatherette seat upholstery.

Features include a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a panoramic glass roof.

Safety features include 9 airbags, 360-degree camera, ADAS and TPMS.

Comes with both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BYD Sealion 7 EV, which is the carmaker’s fourth offering for India, has been unveiled in India at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The EV has been on sale in the international markets and it has been confirmed that it will be launched in India by March 2025. Bookings of the electric SUV have officially commenced and deliveries will start on March 7, 2025. Let us take a detailed look at everything the BYD Sealion 7 EV has to offer:

Exterior

The BYD Sealion 7 has the same headlight units as the Seal EV, a blanked-off grille and aggressive cuts and creases on the front bumper, the lower portion of which is black in colour.

It gets 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels as standard, but you can also opt for bigger 20-inch units. It also gets flush-type door handles and a black rugged cladding above the wheel arches that run across the length of the body. The highlight, however, is the tapered roofline which gives it an SUV-coupe look.

It gets connected LED tail lights with pixel design elements. The rear bumper also will get a black portion which houses the rear fog lamp and makes the SUV look butch.

Here are the dimensions of the Sealion 7 EV:

Criteria Dimensions Length 4,830 mm Width 1,925 mm Height 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,930 mm Boot space 520 litres

Interior

Inside, the Sealion 7 EV gets a 4-spoke steering wheel with heated grips and functions for audio and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) controls. There’s a gloss black panel that runs from one AC vent to another on the dashboard and houses the 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen in the centre.

The centre console houses the drive selector knob, buttons for drive and terrain modes, two cupholders and extends to form the front centre armrest.

The seats get a white leatherette upholstery and all seats come with 3-point seatbelts and adjustable headrests. The rear seat passengers also get AC vents and a centre armrest.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, the BYD Sealion 7 comes with a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a heads-up display (HUD), a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system and a panoramic glass roof. The front seats have heating and ventilation functions and both seats are electrically adjustable. Other features include dual-zone auto AC, wireless phone charger and vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature.

On the safety front, it comes with 11 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also gets ADAS features like adaptive cruise control and rear collision warning.

Battery Pack, Performance And Range

The Sealion 7 EV comes with two battery pack options, paired with either a single or dual-motor setup in international markets. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Variant Premium Performance Battery pack 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh No. of electric motors 1 2 Drivetrain RWD AWD Power 313 PS 530 PS Torque 380 Nm 690 Nm Claimed range 567 km 542km

The Sealion 7 can be juiced up from 10 to 80 percent via a DC fast charger in 24 minutes.

Expected Price And Rivals

The BYD Sealion 7 is expected to be priced from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will rival the likes of popular EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

